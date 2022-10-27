The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to avoid the decline with a negligible rise, to end the session at 31.839 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was the biggest loser by 2.04 percent, losing 228 points and closing at 10,970 points, especially after Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced its quarterly results.

As for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, it ended the session down by 0.74 percent at levels of 3,830 points, to lose more than 28 points.

Technology stocks fell, with Alphabet falling 9 percent and Microsoft 7.72 percent, but what was remarkable in yesterday’s session was the significant fall of the Meta stock, which plunged 20 percent in post-session trading. In addition, 5.6 percent declines at the close as well.

Meta Company is currently facing several challenges, most notably the Metaverse project and the strong competition by Tik Tok for the Instagram application owned by the parent company Meta, as well as the issue of the number of daily and monthly active users, and despite the increase in the number of users according to what the company’s results showed, but the issue remains Slowing ad spend and Apple’s privacy updates in iOS, all of these factors combined have led to a focus on the stock’s downfall.

Mark Zuckerberg lost more than half of his fortune in a few months. As for the company’s third-quarter results, there was a decline in revenues and disappointing profits, much less than expectations, with a profit per share of $1.64, compared to expectations that it had indicated a record of $1.89.

On the currency front, what was notable was the return of the euro once again to parity levels with the dollar, and a jump of the pound sterling above 1.16, and the two currencies recorded their highest level in a month and a half.

As for gold, it recorded its highest level in two weeks after reaching the levels of 1670 dollars, with the 10-year yield of US bonds recording levels at about 4 percent.

Finally, oil prices continued to record increases, and Brent crude reached levels of $96 per barrel, while US crude is at levels of $88.