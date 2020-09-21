Technology Spotify was the nutshell idea of ​​Swedes to make listening to music free and legal – this is how the company grew into a service for more than 100 million paying users, enriching its founder

Spotify was listed on the stock exchange more than two years ago. The service has enriched not only its founders but also the early stage employees.

Of the year Stockholm in the winter of 2006 Daniel Ek developed a new business idea in his apartment. He lived in the suburb of Rågsved south of Stockholm and worked days at the technology company Stardoll.

Eki visited often Martin Lorentzon, who was an entrepreneur from Borås. Ek and Lorentzon had become acquainted with Stockholm’s technology circles. Lorentzon had listed his company Tradedoubler on the Stockholm Stock Exchange a few months earlier.

Swedish suppliers Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud tell in their book “Spotify inifrån”that Ek and Lorentzon looked together Godfathermovies and are considering starting a business. Lorentzon promised to invest SEK 10 million (approximately EUR 965,000) in the company.

Eki’s idea was related to music. He wanted to build a platform through which anyone in the world could listen to music for free and legally. Towards the end of the first decade of the 21st century, the music field was in a state of flux as people illegally downloaded music from the internet and music companies struggled for their space.

In Sweden, the music industry was on the verge of declining with the decline in record sales. Lorentzon and Ek wanted to fight music piracy.

Today, Spotify is one of the most popular music platforms in the world, with over 100 million paying users.

Spotifyn the growth from a small Swedish player to one of the world’s most popular music services is looking for peers. The success of the company is not just about the founders of the company: along the way, thousands of people have worked in the company’s breads. Reputation has fallen especially on the company’s early-stage employees.

In the Swedish economic world, Spotify is a matter of pride, although the company still struggles with its business model when many use the service for free.

In this story, those who were instrumental in the early days of Spotify tell how Spotify was built into one of the world’s most popular music platforms. In addition to the interviews, Carlsson’s and Leijonhufvud’s books and Svenska Dagbladet and Dagens Industri have been used as sources.

Spotify was formally established on 1 April 2006. Lorentzon turned 37 on the same day.

But where would a company find its first employees? Who would have believed in the vision of the founders and that Spotify could become something?

Daniel Ek contacted his former colleague from Stardoll. About a student from Stockholm Andreas Ehn became Spotify’s first employee and chief technology officer.

Ehn, on the other hand, found out Fredrik Niemelä Through the Kungliga Tekniska Högskolan (KTH), or Stockholm University of Technology. Niemelä was a doctoral student and was planning a dissertation and academic career. However, he liked building technology more than his dissertation on the subject.

Is 14 years have passed since Niemelä ended up on the journey of Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon. It changed his life in every way possible.

Niemelä answers the phone in Texas. He lives with his family in Waco, a city of 100,000. He built the Spotify product for a total of four years from 2006 to 2010.

“Andreas Ehn reassured us. But honestly, one of the biggest factors why we coders believed that Spotify could succeed was that the founders had enough money, ”Niemelä says.

It may sound superficial, but Niemelä wants to explain. According to Niemelä, Eki and Lorentzo’s vision was “fine and strong,” but Spotify’s idea was based entirely on the need to get music producers and owners involved.

“Even talking to them requires money. Daniel and Martin found it and the right relationships with investors. That’s why I thought this nut-crazy idea might work. ”

In addition to his financial situation, Niemelä was convinced by the people he was able to work with. All were students from KTH.

“I admired them. Daniel and Martin were really picky about recruitments. All but Ludvig Strigeus was recruited from KTH. They had a list to help them move forward. ”

According to Niemelä, in the beginning it was most difficult to talk to record companies and get access to licenses. It took many years. Construction of the platform began in 2006, but the service, which is open to all and paid for, was not launched until October 2008.

“On the other hand, during this time, we were able to build a big leap. Eventually when we published, everyone wanted to join the service, ”says Niemelä.

A Stockholm employee was recruited to build marketing Sophia Bendz.

Sophia Bendz originally met her Lorentzon brother Johan Bendzin on birthdays. Lorentzon told Sophia Bendz about her and Daniel Ek’s new attempt. Johan Bendz was still working for Tradedoubler under Lorentzon at the time. Today, he is the communications director of the Swedish company iZettle.

After her birthdays, Sophia Bendz met Lorentzon and Ek again, and the meeting lasted until the evening. Bendz was still working at the Stockholm communications agency Prime at the time, but soon left a promising advancing communications career and jumped into the growth business. Many criticized his choice.

Soon Spotify also needed more funding. Ek and Lorentzon are in talks with a Stockholm investor Pär-Jörgen Pärsonin with.

In 2008, 45-year-old Pärson was already a successful man by many traditional metrics. He had started his career at the consulting firm McKinsey and in 1994 moved into the IT world for venture capital. Just before the internet bubble burst in 2001, he had sold his venture capital firm, Cell Ventures, to a UK investment firm.

Pärson is feverishly looking for the next success story and promising entrepreneurs in which to invest his money.

Pärson answers the phone in Stockholm. “I invested because I already knew both Daniel and Martin. I had invested in Martin in another company, Tradedoubler. Daniel, on the other hand, had been the chief technology officer of another company I had invested in. ”

According to Pärson, Spotify didn’t start right away because the founders ’bar with early-stage recruitments was high. Pärsson says that the early employees were given both a salary and options, ie ownership of the company.

“Eki and Lorentzon’s philosophy was based on the fact that if they are going to build a successful business, they need to have the best employees. Skills cannot be recruited if the salary is not in order. ”

Pärson says that on a general level, a company founder should recruit more skilled employees.

“Founders need to have that much self-confidence and they need to pay a decent salary and also options in order to generate value in the longer term.”

Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon are, in Pärson’s opinion, exceptional entrepreneurs.

“It was clear from the start. After that, I saw the first version of Spotify. I was embarrassed. The product was so much better than everything else on the market back then. It was almost too good to be true. ”

The only thing that made Pärson consider an investment was that the market was music. What weighed on Pärson’s shoulders was that he had already invested in a few growth companies in the music industry that had failed completely.

“The fact that I knew Daniel and Martin definitely helped make the decision.”

The Northzone investment company eventually invested about € 8 million in Spotify in 2008. It became the company’s third largest owner, right after Ek and Lorentzon.

April the third day of 2018 was important to the founders and employees of Spotify. The service, which has made an effort for the world from the suburb of Rågsved, was listed on the stock exchange in New York.

According to Niemelä, the day didn’t really feel like anything.

“Listing on the stock exchange was no real goal, at least for me. It was clear that it would happen at some point, but it didn’t bother me per se. What was more to me was always feedback from users that people really liked what we had built. ”

In the summer of 2010, Niemelä noticed that the company had grown and changed, and it no longer felt like the place where he had started working four years earlier. Niemelä felt that nothing new was being developed within the company. The product was ready and a carefully planned world conquest was ahead.

“I felt like I had done in the company what I came there to do. My wife and I had children, we were interested in moving to the United States, and I finally got a job offer at Baylor University. We moved to Texas. ”

According to Niemelä, the decision was not an easy one, but he describes that the startup life is sometimes horrible.

“There’s no other option but to do a really lot of work and after four years I was pretty out of place. But there really wasn’t an option in it either: either it’s all in the game or nothing. I realized I wanted to spend more time with my family. ”

Niemelä says that the significance of Spotify is crystallized in the fact that it created a feeling in Sweden that it is possible to build successful, new companies in the country.

“Sophia Bendz, among the first employees, for example, has done a great job of wanting to invest in the latest entrepreneurs.”

Aalto University Assistant Professor of Strategic Management Timo Vuori says that Spotify succeeded because in the beginning, the company hired the right skills and got employees involved on an emotional level – even though there was no finished product yet.

The mountain says that if the wrong people are involved in the early stages of a business, it will not succeed.

“Employees go into a growth company on an emotional level in the beginning. Then the founders need to have a clear message about where they are heading. In the case of Spotify, it has helped that the founders have been able to pay salaries at market prices immediately, ”says Vuori.

According to the mountain, the team in the early stages must have found both soft and hard skills. In the case of Spotify, an understanding of the dynamics of the platform economy has been important.

“You have to be able to calculate and code so that the platform works technically and economically. On the other hand, consumers, producers and members of their own organization need to be involved. Otherwise, the company will not grow into a success. ”

“Spotify was launched through a free platform and paid ads. They knew how to model at what point the activity could turn profitable. ”

Fredrik Niemelä is behind an exciting journey in Sweden and Texas. What is he going to do next? The answer is surprising: he would like to move to Åland.

“My father is from the Finnish-Swedish border in the Tornio Valley. He speaks Meinki. My Finnish surname also has its roots there. It would be great to live in Finland and we have especially liked Åland with my family. Although buying a house there seems to be a difficult process, ”says Niemelä.

“I admire the Finnish school system. It’s so much better than in Sweden. ”