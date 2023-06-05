Tuesday, June 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Technology | Spotify plans to cut 200 employees from its podcast unit

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Technology | Spotify plans to cut 200 employees from its podcast unit

The reduction corresponds to two percent of Spotify’s staff.

The music streaming service Spotify Technology says it is cutting two hundred employees from its podcast unit.

The Swedish company says in a blog post that the reduction corresponds to two percent of its personnel. The company also announced changes to the management of the podcast unit.

Head of Spotify’s podcast business Sahar Elhabashi writes in the blog that the purpose of the reductions is to create an “optimal organization” for the next development phase of the podcast business.

In the organizational change, Spotify combines the podcast studios Parcast and Gimlet into a unit called Spotify Studios. However, the Ringer studio will continue to operate as a separate studio.

Spotify founded its podcast unit in 2019 and has expanded it strongly in recent years. According to Spotify, its podcasts now have over a hundred million listeners.

In January, Spotify announced its intention to cut six percent of its staff. At the beginning of the year, the director responsible for content also left the company Dawn Ostroff.

See also  Employment | The number of employed people increased, the employment of men and women went in different directions

#Technology #Spotify #plans #cut #employees #podcast #unit

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Direct | Apple presents its main novelties in iOS 17, iPad OS 17 and MacBook Air

Direct | Apple presents its main novelties in iOS 17, iPad OS 17 and MacBook Air

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result