Technology | Sky News: Microsoft is considering thousands of layoffs

The software giant Microsoft is considering cutting five percent of its workforce, or about 11,000 jobs, tells British TV channel Sky News.

The TV channel bases its news on anonymous sources.

News site Insider, on the other hand tells based on his sources, that many Microsoft teams are already on a recruitment ban.

According to the Reuters news agency, Microsoft had 221,000 employees at the end of June last year. Of those, 122,000 were in the company’s home country of the United States and 99,000 in other parts of the world.

Large American technology companies, such as the e-commerce giant Amazon and Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms, have recently announced large reductions as the growth in demand for their products has slowed.

Microsoft said in July last year that it was reducing a small number of its employees at the time.

The news website Axios reported in October that Microsoft cut less than a thousand employees from several of its business units.

Microsoft is scheduled to announce its results for the last quarter of last year on Tuesday next week.