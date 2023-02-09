Technology | Serious accusations against Elon Musk’s brain chip company: the United States is investigating the transport of dangerous pathogens

Neuralink has already been accused of animal cruelty in the past. Now it is suspected of illegally transferring dangerous pathogens.

of the United States the Ministry of Transport has started an investigation Elon Musk’s About the Neuralink company, which is suspected of illegally transferring dangerous pathogens.

The ministry was informed about this by the news agency Reuters on Thursday after the PCRM organization, which opposes animal experiments (Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine) had been contacted by the Minister of Transport To Pete Buttigieg.

PCRM says that it has obtained e-mails and other documents, according to which the company would have transported and packed the implants placed in and removed from the monkeys’ brains in a way that is not safe. According to PCRM, these Neuralink implants may have carried pathogens because they were not properly cleaned and packaged.

According to the information obtained by the group, among the illegally transported pathogens were, among others, antibiotic-resistant staphylococcus and the monkey herpes virus, which can be fatal if it infects a person.

According to the ministry, the allegations are taken “very seriously”. Neuralink has not commented on the matter.

Neuralink is developing a data processing device to be placed in the brain, which Musk hopes will help, for example, people with paralysis to move or use a smartphone. The device is supposed to be placed in a hole drilled in the skull, directly on the surface of the brain.

In December, Reuters reported that Neuralink was under investigation by authorities for suspected animal cruelty. At the time, it was also reported that some of the company’s employees had expressed their concern about misappropriation of research results, which is believed to have led to unnecessary suffering and deaths of animals.

About 1,500 animals, including more than 280 sheep, pigs and monkeys, had died in Neuralink’s research since 2018, according to documents seen by Reuters. Neuralink has also used rats and mice in its studies.

Neuralink, founded in 2016, said at the beginning of December that it could start installing its implants in human brains within six months.