Technology Samsung’s new phone invests in shooting: 8k videos and the ability to remove unwanted people from images

South Korean technology company Samsung unveiled a number of new S21 smartphones on Thursday.

At an online press conference, the world’s largest mobile phone company said it focused on developing its flagship phone, the Galaxy S21 Ultran 5g, specifically to improve the device’s CPU performance and camera capabilities. The phone has a 6.8-inch screen and its starting price in Finland is 1,300 euros.

In addition, the company unveiled the cheaper and smaller S21 and S21 + phones. The starting price of the basic model of the S21 series in Finland is 880 euros. The phones in the series will go on sale at the end of January.

Samsung Apple unveiled its new flagship smartphone exceptionally early this year, probably with the intention of improving its position against U.S. Apple. Apple unveiled its new iPhones just two months ago.

Samsung is the world’s largest mobile phone maker in terms of number of units. Samsung sold about 80 million phones in the third quarter of last year, according to Reuters.

This year, Samsung unveiled, among other things, improved cameras for its phones. The S21 Ultra has a total of five camera lenses: one on the front of the phone for selfie photos and one on the back for traditional photography and video.

The cameras are now better able to capture both close-ups and widescreen images with up to 108 megapixels. Videos can be shot at up to 8k resolution (7,680 x 4,320 pixels), which is four times the 4k resolution used on most newer TVs.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g phone is equipped with several advanced cameras. Screenshot of a promotional video.­

Camera technology In addition to development, Samsung has also updated the software of its phones. The company uses Google’s customized Android system on its phones.

With the updated shooting software, Samsung is also taking advantage of machine learning. Images can be edited afterwards, for example, by removing obnoxious people in the background of the main subject. The program’s algorithm is able to fill the image of the cut-off person’s background with a suitable background. Samsung’s promotional video introduced the feature:

Image editing features are not new on phones. Many programs developed by third parties have also made it possible to remove people or goods from images.

Artificial intelligence is also utilized in many image editing programs used by professionals. Photoshop, one of the world’s most popular image editing programs brought in a new version in October to use a function that makes it easier to age people in images, for example.

News agency An analyst at Techsponential, a research firm interviewed by Reuters Avi Greengartin according to the phone upgrade is a remarkably big step.

“Anyone using a phone two to three years ago will notice that the improvements in camera, screen and battery life are significant enough [puhelimen] with a view to updating. “