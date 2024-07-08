Monday, July 8, 2024
Technology | Samsung workers started a massive strike in South Korea

July 8, 2024
The strike has started today, Monday.

South Korean The employees of the technology giant Samsung have started a strike after negotiations with the company’s management failed. The trade union representing tens of thousands of Samsung employees tells the news agency AFP about it.

of the National Union of Samsung Workers Son Woo-mok too according to the strike has started today, Monday. According to him, a large demonstration is scheduled to be held later in the day.

