Technology | Russia wants to legalize the unauthorized use of software by Western companies that have left the country

According to information from the Russian newspaper Kommersant, Russia is preparing for compulsory licensing of the software of foreign companies that have left the country.

Russian the government wants to define “special conditions” for software developed by foreign companies that have left the Russian market.

A Russian newspaper tells about it Kommersant. The paper refers to a letter written by the head of the department Dmitri Nikitin from the Ministry of Digital Development. The state-owned news agency also reported on the matter Ria Novosti and an online publication in exile Medusa.

According to several Kommersant sources, the ministry is discussing a bill that would allow the unauthorized use of foreign software if companies have stopped supporting and updating their programs in Russia. The bill proposes, among other things, the introduction of compulsory licensing of software.

According to Kommersant, Dmitri Nikitin wrote a letter on December 12, according to which the issue of using foreign software “is particularly topical and requires regulation” after foreign software developers left the Russian market.

According to Kommersant, Deputy Minister Maksim Parshin said at the meeting on Wednesday that the preparation would be about a separate legal initiative. The ministry did not comment on the information about the initiative to the newspaper.

Minister responsible for digital development Payments Shadayev stated on Wednesday at an IT industry webinar that Russia should create conditions where Russian companies could use foreign software.

“Business is not to blame for that [ohjelmistojen] the developer left the country and it is impossible to renew the licenses,” the minister said, according to Kommersant.

Several Western companies have left Russia since the country launched its major attack on Ukraine last February. Among the departures are, for example, Adobe, SAP and Microsoft, which has recently restored the possibility of downloading the Windows operating system to Russia, says Meduza.

HS told earlier this week that, according to Reuters sources, telecommunications connections In Russia, they may even stagnate over a long period of time, because the network equipment manufacturers Ericsson and Nokia will stop their operations in the country at the end of the year.

After the turn of the year, telecom operators no longer have the opportunity to update their networks’ software.