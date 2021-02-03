Technology “Robot Dog” Gets a Hand – Video Shows How Boston Dynamics Robot Opens Doors, Turns Switches, and Plants a Plant

For example, an updated version of the spot can be retrieved independently from the charging dock.

American robotics company Boston Dynamics unveiled a new version of its Spot robot on Tuesday.

The four-legged “robot dog” Spot went on sale in the United States last June for about 62,000 euros. According to the company, more than 400 robots have been sold.

The remote-controlled Spot is not capable of fully self-propelled movement, but it uses machine learning, for example, to stay upright in difficult terrain. The spot can also be programmed to perform simple tasks such as moving goods from one location to another.

Boston Dynamics promises that Spot will now be able to turn levers, for example.­

Spotin for example, the updated version can retrieve itself to the charging dock.

In addition, you can now buy a long hand at Spot, which allows the robot to lift items, open doors, turn levers or even plant plants, for example. The video accompanying this news shows Spot in action.

Primate Spot has appeared in Boston Dynamics ads before, including last year’s release On Youtube video, which also shows other robots developed by the company.

The Spot is the only robot model officially on sale.