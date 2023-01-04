Technology | Quadcopters print, for example, a house – they extrude structures from the air with precision to the millimeter

Wasps they soften the wood, add saliva to the mix and layer the nest from the pulp – like 3d printers for ages. A British-Swiss research team took a model from the fluffy ones and harnessed a flock of quadcopters, i.e. drones, for construction work.

Some of these drones were programmed as controllers, some got a 3d printer on their backs. Free-flying robots managed to print from the air for the first time, even with millimeter precision.

“We showed that drones can work on structures independently and cooperatively, at least in the laboratory. This solution can help construction and repair work in hard-to-reach places,” says a professor from the Swiss Empa Institute Mirko Kovac in the bulletin.

Especially when printing a tall building, it is important that each floor fits correctly on top of the previous one. Otherwise, the whole beauty falls.

Aiming while hovering is difficult because it is difficult for the quadcopter to remain stable, especially in the open air.

The researchers solved the puzzle with a moving nozzle that corrects its direction when the robot balances as still as possible.

Supervisory flights ensure quality: they scan the output after each layer and tell the builders what to do next. Throws of more than five millimeters are not allowed.

According to the researchers, airplanes can promote repairs, especially in hard-to-reach places, says the researcher.

Researchers designed the drones involved in the construction work so that they are able not only to cooperate but also to adapt independently to changes during construction.

As building materials, the researchers tested both a cement-like substance and polyurethane foam.

From the foam, the drones easily erected a cylinder more than two meters high with 72 layers. From the soft “cement” that hardens after printing, they extruded a 28-layer cylinder with a height of 18 centimeters.

Fixed ones 3d printers are already used in house construction. The advantage of flying printers is that they can reach areas where there are no roads – or, for example, disaster areas where roads have been destroyed.

A swarm of airplanes can fly to the scene and, for example, print emergency shelters, the researchers envision. Flying robots could also be used to repair the facades of tall buildings. Scaffolding would then not be needed.

“We believe that our drones can reduce the cost and risks of construction in the future,” says Kovac.

Research published by Nature.

Published in Tiede magazine 12/2022.

