Technology Police: Food robots are not toys and cannot be ridden

According to a police release, the majority of citizens have reacted to transport robots mainly with humor, and the police have not become aware of any major problems with the robots.

Alepan Home delivery robots have recently aroused surprise in Espoo, the West Uusimaa police say in a press release.

Inspector Hannu Kontola says the bulletin heard that robots have tried to ride, among other things. He recalls that while robots may look funny, they are not toys.

“Robots are not children’s toys that can be ridden, for example, even though I have already heard that happened. They are the property of others and must not be harmed. ”

Kontola says by phone that children and young people have also bullied robots.

“The robots have been amazed and deliberately gone to stand in their way and see what the robot is doing. Such that you stand for 15 minutes in front and behind. That’s when transportation is delayed, ”says Kontola.

The robots are programmed to stop near obstacles and try to get around them.

No strange injustices have been done to the robots. Kontola is not aware that the robots have been moved or stolen, for example.

“So far, we have not had any missions caused by such a robot, and residents have not made any criminal reports in our area from robots. However, it is advisable to call the police if personal or material damage occurs while colliding with the robot, ”Kontola says in a press release.

However, police intend to closely monitor the behavior of the robots and any problems they may cause. If necessary, the police will take action if they detect issues that endanger security.

Kontola states in the press release that the robots are subject to pedestrian traffic rules, even if they are not pedestrians. Robots are legally comparable to pedestrian aids.

The robots also stop in front of the guardrails and do not move until the road is clear.

“For this reason, in order to avoid congestion, among other things, the motorist should not dodge a robot aiming for a shelter. Of course, if the robot has reached the road, it must not be driven on. In these cases, it is worth waiting, for example, to withdraw the robot from the driveway, ”Kontola says in a press release.