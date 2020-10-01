Technology Palantir and Asana successfully listed on the stock exchange – Analyst: Listing of technology companies overheats

In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, another factor has boosted listings and the leadership of technology companies: the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Technology company Palantir was valued at a $ 21 billion company on Wednesday’s IPO.

The listing ended years of speculation as to when the billionaire Peter Thielin the company founded in 2003 will be listed and how the value of the company would take shape.

At the end of the trading day, the price of Palantir shares was $ 9.50 per share. It was less than the opening price of $ 10, even though it exceeded the reference price of $ 7.25 set by the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The trading day was historic, because at the same time as Palantir, another technology company, Silicon Valley – based software company Asana, was listed directly. Palantir founder Thiel is also one of Asana’s investors.

The value of Asana rose to four billion euros in connection with the listing. When the stock exchanges closed, the price of Asana shares was $ 28.80 per share. The price set by the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday was $ 21. At the start of trading, the price was $ 27 per share.

in New York resident analyst Tero Kuittinen was amazed at Palantir’s reference price before Wednesday’s listing.

“Palantir has been valued at $ 20 billion years ago, but the reference price for Wednesday’s listing was surprisingly still below $ 16 billion on Tuesday. Last week, the listing was expected to open at a level of more than $ 20 billion, ”says Kuittinen.

According to Kuittinen, in the midst of the U.S. and global technology boom, many are now wondering when investor hunger for new listings will begin to subside.

“The market value of companies listed this year is more than 30 percent higher than in the crazy years of 1999 and 2000. In other words, overheating of listings in the technology market is a theme that is now emerging strongly here,” says Kuittinen.

So Palantir as Asana would list its shares directly on the stock exchange instead of issuing new shares in the company.

Direct listing allows the company to avoid high fees from investment banks in connection with the IPO, but does not allow the raising of additional capital.

“Yes, direct listing is understandable, because investment banks take really big slices from normal listings, and it’s always out of investors. In the case of a terrific analytics name, there is no need to jump on the banks. Palantir is so well known, ”says Kuittinen

Of the technology companies, only Slack and Spotify have been listed before directly. The successful direct listings of Palantir and Asana are likely to accelerate direct listings in the future.

According to Kuittinen Palantir is perceived as controversial as a company. Many see it as a symbol of the growing ability of many states to control people’s lives. Palantir is suspected of having reached agreements in part through political affiliation.

“Palantir has very close relations with U.S. and British Conservative politicians. Peter Thiel is one of Trump’s main supporters in Silicon Valley. Palantir is at the heart of immigrant monitoring in America and thus plays a role in Trump’s strategy to evict those without a work permit. ”

According to Kuittinen, there is a popular movement that is demanding big funds like Blackrock to give up Palantir investments, so the institutional interest in the stock is now to blame.

“But it is unclear whether the various movements will be able to put pressure on the funds effectively.”

In early autumn has seen plenty of IPO listings as investors frantically seek opportunities to invest in fast-growing technology.

When technology company Snowflake was listed on the New York Stock Exchange on September 17, its share price more than doubled immediately.

Also, when the gaming company Unity was listed on September 18, the share immediately rose by 31 percent.

In addition, many other companies, such as Airbnb, which provides short-term rental housing, and the food agency Doordash, have announced future listings. Software company JFrog and data analytics company Sumo Logic, for example, have already been listed.

In October the world’s largest stock exchange listing could happen if Ant Group, which was spun off from Alibaba, were listed then.

Ant Group, for example, is responsible for the popular Alipay payment service and is currently one of the most valuable unlisted companies in the world. The value of Ant Group is currently about 200 billion euros.

Momentum In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, there has been another factor in IPOs and the management of technology companies: the upcoming U.S. presidential election on November 9th.

Although a Democrat Joe Biden is in the lead in support polls, no one can predict how the election will actually go and what the U.S. will look like after November 9th.

The founders of the technology companies want to play it safe and list before November, if possible. In that case, the listing would have been taken care of, whatever happened in the election. In addition, they want to take advantage of the intensified technology boom in the market.

Traditionally, in an election year in the United States, companies have handled listings even before July. Autumn is usually a time of uncertainty in the market. Now all the listings have piled up for the fall.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on technology companies has been surprising: many thought that companies that are still unprofitable can do badly in the midst of a pandemic.

However, the effects have been the opposite. Investors are excited about technology companies as the whole world has moved to live more and more online and growth companies want to take advantage of the stock market rise.