Technology | NY Times: The “godfather” of artificial intelligence left Google and partly says he regrets his life’s work

Artificial intelligence called “godfather” sir Geoffrey Hinton75, says he left his job at tech giant Google and now warns of the dangers of rapidly developing artificial intelligence applications.

in his statement to The New York Times (NYT). in the interview Hinton says that he retired from his job not only because of his age, but also because he could freely talk about the risks of artificial intelligence.

Hinton tells the magazine that part of him regrets his life’s work.

“I console myself with the usual excuse: if I hadn’t done it, someone else would,” Hinton tells NYT.

The price is one of the world’s most respected artificial intelligence researchers. In 2018, Hinton, who made his life’s work especially with neural networks, was awarded the Turing Prize, known as the Nobel of computer scientists.

In 2012, Hinton built a neural network with two of his students that could analyze thousands of images and learn to recognize ordinary things like flowers, dogs and cars.

Google bought the company founded by Hinton and his students for $44 million, and Hinton joined the tech giant.

According to NYT, the system developed by the trio has led to the development of even more capable applications, such as Chat GPT, which became public at the end of last year, and Google’s Bard artificial intelligence application.

Another of the students who developed the neural network system with Hinton, Ilya Sutskeveris the lead researcher of Open AI, which develops Chat GPT, and one of the company’s founders.

March towards the end of the year, more than a thousand researchers and business representatives signed an open letter published on the website of the Future of Life Institute, demanding that the teaching of artificial intelligence be stopped for at least six months.

Among the signatories of the letter were, among others, the co-founder of Apple Stephen Wozniaka historian Yuval Noah Harari and the CEO of the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the space company SpaceX Elon Musk.

Hinton is not among the letter’s signatories. He tells for the BBC that he believes that artificial intelligence will bring much more benefits than risks in the shorter term, so in his opinion it is not worth stopping its development.

He also states that stopping the development would be difficult also due to international competition.

“Even if everyone in the United States stopped developing artificial intelligence, China would just get a big head start,” Hinton says to the BBC.

From here despite Hinton warning about the dangers of artificial intelligence. He tells NYT that his thinking changed last year, when Google, Open AI and other companies started developing their artificial intelligence applications with larger data sets than before.

Previously, Hinton had considered the ability of artificial intelligence applications, among other things, to process and produce language, to be weaker than humans. He tells the magazine that he still considers artificial intelligence applications to be weaker than the human brain in some ways, but that last year he started to think that they surpass human intelligence in other ways.

“Maybe what’s going on in these systems is actually a lot better than what’s going on in the brain,” says Hinton.

In his interview with the BBC, Hinton states that currently, for example, GPT-4 found in the paid version of Chat GPT clearly surpasses a human in terms of the amount of general information it controls.

“It’s not as good at reasoning, but it still does simple reasoning. And at the current rate of development, we expect them to improve quite quickly, so we have to take care of that.”

The price tells NYT that he is worried that the internet is filled with false images, videos and texts and that ordinary people can no longer distinguish between what is true and what is not.

In the long term, future versions of artificial intelligence applications could, according to Hinton, be a threat to all of humanity, because they often learn surprising ways of working from the vast data used to teach them.

According to Hinton, this becomes a problem when AI applications are allowed to not only write their own code but also run it.

Many experts consider AI-related doomsday scenarios mostly hypothetical, but Hinton believes that the race between Google, Open AI’s major investor Microsoft and other companies in AI will not stop without some kind of global regulation.

However, it may be impossible, Hinton tells NYT. In his opinion, the best thing would be for the world’s leading AI researchers to work together to find ways to control AI technology.

“I don’t think they should scale this up until they figure out if they can control it.”