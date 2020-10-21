Technology Nokia and Telia signed an agreement on 5g networks in Finland and six European countries

With the agreement, Nokia will upgrade Telia’s existing networks to 5g networks.

Nokia and Telia have signed a co – operation agreement for the supply of fifth generation (5g) radio network equipment in Finland, the companies said on Wednesday.

The agreement is for five years and covers the upgrade of Telia’s existing 4g networks to 5g networks. Nokia supplies 5g radio network equipment, base stations and radio network products.

The agreement covers more than 7,500 base station locations.

In addition Telia selected Nokia as its supplier of so-called standalone 5g backbone networks in Finland, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Estonia.

The term standalone means that the network is not built on top of an existing 4g network and does not need it to work, but is a so-called pure 5g network.

With this, Telia says that it can offer new types of services. Standalone networks would allow, for example, connections to industry requiring real-time approach delays or ultra-fast broadband to areas with a dense population concentration, such as city centers and sports arenas.

Nokia already supplies Telia’s nonstandalone networks in all countries.

Companies have been cooperating for a long time. They introduced the first pre-commercial 5g networks in 2018 in Helsinki, Vantaa and Oulu.

CEO of Nokia Pekka Lundmark and Telia’s President and CEO Allison Kirkby commended the continued cooperation in the press release.

“The importance of our network has never been greater than it is now as they lay the foundation for a thriving digital economy,” Telia Kirkby commented in a press release.