Technology Mobile phones receive an eco-rating that measures their recyclability and production emissions, Telia joins the project in Finland

European telecom operators bring scores to the smartphones they sell, such as the device’s carbon footprint and recyclability.

Five the European telecom operator assigns smartphones an Eco Rating that measures their environmental impact.

The aim of the system is to provide smartphone users with transparent information on the environmental impact of devices.

The rating project is based on Deutsche Telekom in Germany, Orange in France, Telefonica in Spain and Vodafone in England. Telia, a telecommunications operator from Finland, is involved.

The classification is affected by the recyclability, repairability and durability of the device. In addition, the classification takes into account the natural resources used in the manufacture and the carbon footprint of the entire life cycle of the equipment. Based on the results, the device receives an ecological score of one hundred.

Telia Finland’s Vice President, Sustainability Eija Pitkänen says in a statement that telecom operators want to create a global metric to measure and understand the environmental impact of phones.

“The goal of the eco-classification is to encourage phone manufacturers to produce mobile phones more sustainably and at the same time help consumers and companies make more responsible purchasing decisions,” says Pitkänen.

Phone the classification label to be added to the product information will be on the first products in June. In addition to Korean manufacturers Samsung and Chinese Huawei, HMD Global, Mobiwire, Bullitt, Doro, Lenovo, Oneplus, OPPO, TCL, Xiaomi and ZTE, which manufacture phones, are also involved in the project.

So one of the biggest phone manufacturers, Apple shines with its absence.