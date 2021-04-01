Technology Microsoft signed a nearly $ 19 billion deal with the U.S. military

Microsoft is involved in a project to make augmented reality hardware for military soldiers.

Technology company Microsoft has won a U.S. military tender to produce augmented reality glasses and hardware. Microsoft plans to make products for the military based on its existing Hololens glasses and utilizing the Azure cloud service.

The value of the contract could rise to as much as $ 21.88 billion, or about $ 18.7 billion over ten years. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the agreement is for five years, but it is possible to extend it for another five years.

A Microsoft spokesman tells Reuters that the equipment to be delivered to the military will be manufactured in the United States.

The agreement now relates to a joint Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) project between Microsoft and the military, which has been in the prototype phase for two years.

Microsoft software developer Alex Kipmanin according to equipment and technology designed to increase the safety of soldiers and the efficiency of their operations.

Kipman describes on the company’s blogthat augmented reality devices developed for the military are designed to “improve situational awareness, enabling information sharing and decision-making in a wide range of scenarios”.