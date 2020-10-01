Technology Many vacuum cleaners break down prematurely or become inefficient because people vacuum incorrectly – Expert tells you what to know about using a vacuum cleaner

A vacuum cleaner with a dust bag is usually a better option than a bagless model.

Vacuuming is the most annoying of many household chores and is seen in home appliance maintenance companies.

“Often people simply vacuum too aggressively. They drive the vacuum cleaner to the furniture at a terrible speed or pull the device left behind the corner by force from the hose. Sometimes the nozzles brought in for service have looked like an elephant used them as toys, ”says the chairman of the Finnish Home Appliances Association Tomas Nylund.