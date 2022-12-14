Technology | Like from a science fiction movie, but maybe true – smart dust spread everywhere could measure anything

Dust particles a cloud of electronic measuring devices of the size floats in the air with the storm. At every moment, it transmits information about the strength and direction of the wind to the weather stations – that’s how it describes it Nature– science journal, perhaps a strange-sounding invention.

Another set of mini-sized devices has been planted in dry forest areas. Their sensors warn of even the smallest fire hazard.

The third cluster of particles has been poured onto the street surfaces of the big city. The devices stream real-time data on the flow of traffic and the number of cars, road surface condition, slipperiness and free parking spaces.

This is what he says for himself Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and NASA collaboration website.

Descriptions are not yet everyday, but neither are they pure science fiction.

The small devices that follow their surroundings all the time are smart dustIn English smart dust.

It means up to millions of microscopic small measuring devices wireless communication network programmed for the same task.

Intellectual dust arose on the so-called to the hype curve in 2013. The curve is published annually by the market research company Gartner. It lists the most interesting future technical applications according to futurists and investors.

Smart dust was predicted to revolutionize the data collection of our living environment within 10–15 years. Most of the planned smart dust products are still sitting on the desks of researchers and product developers.

Smart dust tiny mems or microelectromechanical devices play a key role. They consist of a micro-sized sensor, a computer, a wireless transmitter and a power source.

Thanks to the rapid development of nanotechnology, i.e. extremely small products, those parts can already be packed into a cube of a few cubic millimeters, or an even smaller package.

The concept is used for them Motesays, among other things New Scientist -magazine.

The smart dust device can also accommodate lenses and objectives the size of a grain of sand, which can be used to take precise pictures.

Cubes can already be manufactured with a 3d printer. A file containing the model of the mini device is downloaded to the printer. It prints a finished piece from plastic strip and metal powder.

“ Alypöly could, at least in theory, observe the environment superiorly.

Smart dust nets is described as the longest exported combination of the Internet of Things.

IoT (Internet of Things) means a network of devices that talk to each other and automatically transfer and share information on the Internet.

In a swarm of “smart dust particles” sent on their mission, each device measures, collects and transmits data from its environment.

They collect observations on, for example, temperature, air pressure, air pollution, seismic vibration, soil toxins or magnetism.

The information is transferred via a wireless network to the central computer, where it is condensed and refined into up-to-date reports and key figures.

Alypöly could, at least in theory, observe the environment superiorly. The extremely small devices can be floated practically almost everywhere.

Since they are pre-programmed, they don’t need humans. They operate on their own independent power source and wireless network.

“ Smart dust, for example nanorobots that destroy viruses and cancer, can be floated into the human body.

For smart dust it is outlined plenty of valuable tasks.

The industry’s first drivers of growth are industrial production facilities, agriculture, medical diagnostics and military applications. This is what the Canadian market research institute predicts Emergen Research.

In agriculture, smart dust could measure the amount of nutrients needed by crop plants in the soil, acidity or the need for irrigation, fertilization and pest control.

Chemical and biological monitoring of the environment would also be key tasks. Smart dust could monitor air quality and warn of air pollution and toxic gases.

In industry or, for example, in airplanes, smart dust could monitor vital equipment. It could warn of even a small hair breakage or an incipient defect. Then maintenance or repair can be scheduled before the problem occurs.

The route of the products from the factory through wholesale and storage to sales can be monitored more precisely with the help of smart dust, as well as the collection of data on their life cycle.

A benefit could arise, for example, in the transport of perishable products and animals, when smart dust would monitor the temperature, humidity and ventilation of the transport.

Smart dust could still watch over water, gas and oil pipelines, street network and communication lines, identification and access permits, hospital equipment and even hospital patients.

To the human body you can swim smart dust, for example those that destroy viruses and cancer “nano robots” or the nerve and muscle activity recorder developed by the University of California at Berkeley “nervous dust”.

The basis is that the monitoring of the progression of diseases would become more efficient, as well as their diagnosis without surgical procedures affecting the body.

There is also plenty planned for smart dust military useafter all, the original godfather of its research and product development is Darpa, the research organization of the US armed forces.

It finances and coordinates all technology that it deems useful for the arms industry and defense capability.

Smart dust however, the development has not matched the initial enthusiasm. Its research and development work is still concentrated in the hands of only a few governmental actors, universities and companies.

The turnover of the industry market in 2020 was a modest 430.5 million dollars, Emergen Research calculates. By 2028, it will more than double to $900 million, the institution predicts.

Major companies such as General Electric, Cargill, IBM and Cisco Systems, among the front-line developers, seem to conclude that the large-scale application of smart dust may be harmful to both the global economy and the planet.

This is the assessment of a US futurist and business consultant for new smart technology Bernard Marr economic magazine in Forbes.

“ It may not be possible to cancel or change the task assigned to Elypöly.

Mixed authorities and companies planning to commercialize smart dust seem reluctant to unleash smart dust.

There is no legislation controlling it, and so far no one can reliably understand what kind of change or even upheaval it is. In the future, our everyday life and living environment could be filled with billions or even trillions of smart dust devices.

The most the growth of the market is held back by the high cost of production and concerns about privacy protection, Emergen sums up.

The spread of smart dust could lead to the wireless monitoring and surveillance of people expanding and becoming more efficient.

“Since smart dust devices are so small that they cannot be detected with the naked eye and they can be programmed to observe and record almost anything, it is practically impossible for a person to know or deduce who is collecting what information about him and for what use,” Marr reminds.

It may not be possible to cancel or change the task assigned to Elypöly.

When a cloud of smart dust is sown on the ground, in water or in the air, it is almost impossible to remove it from there. Devices powered by an independent power source are also difficult to stop.

Wrong smart dust in the hands is a dangerous phenomenon, Marr warns.

The authorities or companies hardly have a gapless ability to ensure that smart dust networks are not hijacked or hacked by criminals or forces hostile to society like other data networks.

Smart dust devices are generally designed for single use. They fade away after completing their task. Therefore, there is always a huge need for more of them for new tasks.

If the devices are not made of completely biodegradable material, a lot of environmental waste gradually accumulates. Humans and animals can accidentally inhale or ingest these flea-sized grains of information.

Marr still concludes that smart dust in one form or another will become a part of everyday life in the future – and therefore its development must be monitored closely.

Smart dust developed the concept In the 1990s, a professor of information and electrical engineering at the University of California (Berkeley). Christopher Pister. The original idea was to create a smart dust network used for climate and weather monitoring. However, Pister thought that applications could be used in battlefield reconnaissance, identification and targeting. Equipment could be dropped from helicopters or unmanned aerial vehicles. In 1998, the Darpa research institute of the US Defense Administration began to finance the smart dust project. Pister himself and his partners founded Dust Networks in 2002 to produce commercial smart dust applications. Source: Kristofer SJ Pister: Smart Dust. University of California Berkeley

Smart dust