Will the machine overtake man? This is the subject that he wished to address in his new book Immortal: the first immortal human being has already been born, JR Dos Santos, Portuguese journalist. “Artificial intelligence is the way to solve problems”, especially health, he believes in plateau. In his work, the author talks about the extension of human life. José Rodrigues Dos Santos believes that one day, man, his conscience, will be transposed to machines. “There are many scientists who say that indeed the first person who will never die is already among us”, he launches on the plateau.

And for “killing death and living forever is precisely the ‘uploading’ of the human mind to digital”, he explains. According to him, this theory is possible. “I show in the book how technically we are going to do it”, says José Rodrigues Dos Santos, who has overtaken Patrick Poivre d’Arvor in longevity at the head of a national 20-hour newscast.