Technology It’s a good idea to start using a bright light bulb now to get rid of melatonin tablets – Expert explains how to get the most out of bright light

There is evidence from bright light that it can affect depression in addition to depression, says Professor Anu-Katriina Pesonen.

Is again the time of year when it’s worth doing just like Fedja’s uncle Matroski’s cat, says professor of psychology Anu-Katriina Pesonen, who leads the Sleep & Mind research group at the University of Helsinki.

Eduard Uspenskin in the children’s book Uncle Fedja, cat and dog Matros also orders the home sun from the Department of Solar Physics.

In real life in life, the home sun is matched by a bright light bulb. It can be a lot of help now that the sun is in the sky in southern Finland for only ten hours a day and the bright time is getting shorter day by day.

But what are the benefits of bright light, how should it be utilized, and can it cause damage to the eyes? Pesonen tells six facts about lamps and their effects.

1. At its most effective in the morning hours

When should you use bright light?

“Then when you wake up, ”Pesonen says.

The effect of bright light is most effective when used during the morning hours. Pesonen recommends that the bright light is no longer on after the early afternoon.

“A good rule of thumb is to switch to other light sources after noon. But even in this case, the shoemaker has no shoes. I like bright light so much that I sometimes use it dimmed for evening work as well, but it’s not meant for that. ”

Bright light use is good to start at the point of the year when waking up is no longer bright.

“And stop only when the days get longer and the mornings brighten.”

It, in turn, depends on everyone’s own circadian rhythm when this happens.

2. Can make melatonin tablets unnecessary

A bright light above all, helps to regulate the rhythm of sleep.

“If the bright light is used regularly and correctly and the lamp is powerful enough, it synchronizes the internal clock.”

According to Pesonen, for example, melatonin hormone, which facilitates falling asleep in the evening, should be released from the body early enough if a person has been by the bright light in the morning.

“It’s like a pacemaker that the body grabs at what point of the day you go. Used properly, bright light should suffice for most people. ”

If according to Pesonen, a healthy person also does not usually need to swallow a melatonin tablet separately in the evenings.

“It is not advisable to start any double treatment, and long-term use of melatonin is not recommended anyway. Melatonin is primarily intended to shift the circadian rhythm when needed. ”

Read more: Finnish research: Melatonin may increase the risk of diabetes

Even bright light can be used to advance the circadian rhythm.

In addition, in many studies, the use of bright light has made night sleep more uniform.

When a person sleeps at the right time in relation to his or her own internal clock, the quality of sleep is also better, Pesonen says.

“There is more and more evidence that bright light can also help with depressive symptoms. Not just for depression, but also for other depressions. ”

3. Patience is rewarded

For some studies show that it can take weeks to three before the healing effect of bright light begins to be felt.

“You shouldn’t be impatient. The effects are not immediately apparent and, on the other hand, they cease as soon as you stop using bright light. ”

So the most important thing is regularity, as in everything else related to sleep.

If you use bright light at irregular times, you will not benefit as much.

“If you want to get the benefits of bright light, you have to think of it as the sun illuminating with a certain rhythm.”

Pesosen according to it, a lot of research has been done on what is a good amount of bright light if you want a therapeutic dose.

“The rule of thumb goes like this: 10,000 lux for half an hour, 5,000 lux for an hour and 2,500 lux for two hours.”

The distance to the bright light bulb should be about half a meter to a meter.

“It doesn’t help if the lamp scorches from afar.”

The bright light should not be confused with the dawn light placed near the bed, which is timed to turn on in the morning and which little by little brightens up a bit like imitating the sunrise.

“Their light awakens, but not all of them actually have a healing light.”

Read more: Reporters slept for a week with wake-up lights, here are the results: brightness evoked aggressions, kitchen interface sapetti – and waking up easier

4. Check the lux

A bright light has a brightness of at least 2,500 lux, which is many times higher than ordinary home lamps.

“A good manufacturer will specify the lamp care distances and lux. High-quality devices are also certified for device safety, fitness for purpose and performance. ”

5. Especially useful for teenagers

A bright light is the most effective way to relieve camouflage symptoms and a good way to regulate sleep rhythms, which has many health benefits.

“Regular rhythm promotes the quality and quantity of sleep. It has been linked to better management of many diseases and also seems to prevent many lifestyle-related diseases. There is also a positive relationship between sleep rhythm and emotion regulation. ”

Read more: One in four Finns suffers from camouflage symptoms, and one sign of this is the craving for carbohydrates – this is how you can curb the “camouflage hunger” that often strikes in October.

Pesonen in particular recommends bright light for teenagers, as they have the most difficulty regulating the circadian rhythm.

“The best thing parents can do is make sure young people get light in the mornings. In addition, it can make life easier for parents in the evenings. ”

Read more: Treatment for sleep disorders in children with melatonin has increased, although not all its effects are known – The expert gives two guidelines that also help adults get sleep

6. Migraine patient, use light with caution

Studies according to basic health, there is no harm from bright light, says ophthalmologist, doctor of medicine Roope Sihvola.

Instead, there are a number of people who should be careful with the use of bright light bulbs.

These include users of photosensitising medicines and people with a predisposition to migraine, intraocular pressure, or glaucoma, or diabetes, or any other disease that can cause damage to the retina of the eye.