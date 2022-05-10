The Higher Colleges of Technology obtained a “5-star” rating from the QS Stars International University for the year 2022, as the first educational institution in the world to obtain this classification in the “Environmental Sustainability” category. The colleges also obtained a “5 star” rating for Category “Distance learning”.

The announcement of the colleges winning the five-star category in the categories of “environmental sustainability” and “distance learning”, came during a press conference organized by the colleges yesterday at the student branch in Dubai.

“QS” is a global ranking system that provides a detailed assessment of educational institutions around the world to enable students wishing to register to determine the best universities to study, according to specific criteria that include the strength of academic programs, quality of facilities, graduate employment rate, social responsibility, inclusiveness, environment, sustainability and management. Distance learning level.

The Higher Colleges of Technology applied for a “QS Stars” evaluation in the “sustainability” and “distance learning” categories, and received a 5-star rating in both categories.

The international five-star classification certificates were handed over to the colleges in a ceremony held at its headquarters in Dubai for students in the presence of the Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology, Professor Abdul Latif Al Shamsi, the Regional Director of QS STARS International in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, Dr. Ashwin Fernandez, and members of the administrative and teaching bodies.

The regional director of QS Stars International, Dr. Ashwin Fernandez, said that the colleges have achieved a qualitative global achievement by obtaining a “5-star rating”, in which four thousand higher education institutions around the world competed, assessed by QS Stars International, and the colleges received a five-star rating in the category Sustainability as the first institution to obtain this classification at the global level, in addition to obtaining five stars for the “distance learning” category that was added to the assessment after the pandemic, congratulating the UAE on this global excellence for its educational institutions.

For his part, the Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology, Professor Abdul Latif Al Shamsi, stated that the classification obtained by the colleges by QS Stars International confirms the colleges’ leadership globally, thanks to its strategy that adheres to the country’s national agenda aimed at bringing educational institutions to the highest levels of competitiveness and global leadership.

He pointed out that obtaining five stars for the “Environmental Sustainability” category reflects the results of the colleges’ efforts in applying the best environmental practices at the level of sustainable education, innovation and technology in the fields of sustainability, health, quality of life and social and economic aspects, where sustainability is one of the strategic goals and priorities of the UAE.

Al Shamsi added that the colleges obtained five stars for the “distance learning” category, which came as a result of the transition during the “Corona” pandemic to “distance learning”, and then the integration of distance learning and attendance education into a “hybrid” educational model that supports applied education. Which is distinguished by the colleges and their focus on innovation and entrepreneurship.

The assessment of environmental sustainability according to QS Stars focuses on the extent of the commitment and interest of the Higher Colleges of Technology to develop policies that support environmental sustainability, reduce carbon emissions in accordance with the 2030 Climate Action Plan, and energy consumption, as well as by providing education and awareness programs, and supporting scientific research in the fields of clean and renewable energy. Environmental impact category assessment, sustainability policies and processes, research, education and environmental awareness raising activities.

The five-star evaluation of the “distance learning environment” category also focuses on the availability of advanced electronic technologies and human resources trained to use and employ these technologies to increase student participation and interaction with faculty members in an effective learning environment, in which all student services and classroom and extra-curricular activities are available to support the process of learning. Learning, as well as providing access to library databases, services of career centers, career counselors, and outsourcing of online learning resources.

The criteria for evaluating the “distance learning” category include student and faculty participation, student interaction, student services, technology, online educational outsourcing and application in terms of the proportion of registered students, the proportion of students and faculty, commitment to the distance learning process, and record of achievement.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

