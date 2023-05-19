The Higher Colleges of Technology announced the launch of its new applied educational model and what it includes offering three educational tracks for students according to their abilities and tendencies, which will be implemented at the level of students accepted for the next semester of the next academic year (2023/2024), in addition to highlighting the strategic partnerships of the colleges and their role in Supporting the new model, especially at the level of training and employment, in addition to highlighting the new campus of the colleges in Abu Dhabi, in the Bani Yas region, which will be operational with the advent of the next academic year.

This came during a media meeting organized by the Higher Colleges of Technology at its headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of the Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, the Deputy Director of the Complex for Strategy and the Future, Sumaya Al-Hosani, the Deputy Director of the Complex for Employment and Knowledge Economy, Hind Al-Mualla, and the Director of Admission and Registration in Colleges, Dr. Khaled Al Hammadi. The Director of the Colleges of Technology, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, explained that the colleges are embarking on the next stage with a new educational model through which they aim to develop the human workforce based on the requirements of the changing labor market and in line with the economic agenda of the state, stressing that competence and readiness for work are the basis because we want to graduate students For work and not for a job, in the sense that they are able to be productive in their work sites with creativity and distinction based on knowledge and professional preparation related to the labor market. He added that the colleges have made a set of strategic transformations to bring about a qualitative shift in the concept of applied education that makes the student more prepared for the future, through several axes included in the new model, the basis of which is the introduction of three new educational paths that provide various opportunities for students according to their abilities and tendencies and in line with the requirements of the target sectors in the labor market. And industry, where the outputs of these tracks will include the provision of cadres holding professional certificates and professional diplomas, in addition to an applied bachelor’s degree in vital fields and specializations, subject to continuous evaluation and development.

Al-Ayyan stated that the development of these new tracks was accompanied by an update on the programs and majors in line with the requirements and needs of the labor market, in an integrated framework with the colleges’ partners from various sectors, especially the private sector, which represents an important part in the colleges’ performance indicators for the next stage, indicating that the role of the partners It is one of the main factors supporting the success of the new educational model, as this will enable the colleges to support the directions and efforts of the wise leadership in the country in providing various employment opportunities and raising the percentage of Emiratisation in vital sectors, as this partnership will include managing the educational process according to an integrated mechanism in what is called the “apprenticeship model.” Which achieves the link between the trilogy of academic study, practical experience, and connection with employers, in order to provide a rich professional educational experience for students that places them in suitable positions for them in the labor market.

Al-Ayyan appreciated the support of the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Head of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, for the new strategic plans and directions of the colleges, which enabled them to launch their new educational model according to a realistic study of the labor market and its future needs of cadres and competencies, and in light of an effective partnership of the targeted work and industry sectors, especially private sector. For her part, Sumaya Al Hosani explained the reasons for the shift towards a new educational model, which included achieving more focus on “applied learning” in a plan that extends for the next five years, as well as focusing on educational goals and vocational training programs, and the need to offer more comprehensive paths for students that meet their aspirations and tendencies, and ensure Developing programs in accordance with the standards in force in international applied education institutions. She stressed that the success of the new model depends on the strategic partners in the educational sector and the industrial sectors, working together to design programs and attracting the best quality teaching cadres with practical experience in the labor market and ensuring their continuous training and development, and cooperation with strategic partners at the advisory level in addition to supporting training and employment for students. during studies and after graduation.

Dr. Khaled Al-Hammadi spoke in detail about the three new educational tracks, explaining that the colleges have now started applying the new admission criteria according to the new model, through three tracks that take into account individual differences and flow into three outputs that include professional certificates, a professional diploma and an applied bachelor’s degree at the level of five programs that include science. Health, Business Administration, Engineering Technology, Science, Computer and Information Science, and Education. He pointed out that with the launch of the new tracks, it is expected to receive more than 8,000 male and female students, an increase of about (31%) compared to the previous academic year. On the level of admission requirements, Dr. Al-Hammadi explained that the general admission requirements require that the student obtain a high school certificate with a rate of at least 60% or its equivalent in any of its tracks, and the performance of the Emirates Standard Test “EMSAT” in the English language or its equivalent, and there are conditions related to direct admission For undergraduate students: elite track or equivalent:

60%, the advanced track or its equivalent: 70%, the general and applied tracks or their equivalent: 80%, and the level of English language proficiency is 1100 points in EmSat or its equivalent. As for direct admission to the professional diploma: the advanced track level or its equivalent requires: 60%, and the general and applied tracks or their equivalent: 70%, and the English language proficiency level is 900 points in Emsat or its equivalent, noting that there are detailed requirements according to the nature of each program. Sheikha Hind Al-Mualla spoke about the strategic partnerships and her support for the new model, especially at the level of training and employment for students and graduates, stressing the importance of complementarity of work with partners from the targeted work sectors and its role in achieving the link between the trilogy of academic study, practical experience and engagement with employers, which enhances the readiness of students to engage in future jobs. She indicated that the colleges have recently signed cooperation agreements with 11 strategic partners from business and industry institutions, between government and private sectors at the level of health, education, energy, services, retail, security and the financial sector, and that these partnerships will provide students with about (4053) job opportunities and (4200) training opportunities over the course of a year. Five years, in addition to their support for colleges in establishing workshops and laboratories specialized in innovation, emerging technology, industrial solutions and financial technology (FinTech), cooperation in developing professional programs and certificates, support for applied student projects and research, and cooperation in events and activities. Al-Mualla noted that the colleges focus in their new directions on employment in the private sector, and their launch of the “Ready for the Private Sector” initiative, which started as a first stage last December and succeeded within six months in employing more than a thousand male and female graduates in private sector institutions who were attracted to the colleges and conducted employment interviews. directly with them.