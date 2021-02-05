Technology Insider information: Apple plans to unveil € 3,000 ultra-high-definition virtual glasses

For example, like Google Oculus and Sony’s Playstation console virtual glasses, Apple’s VR glasses could be used to view 3D environments and play games, for example.

Among other things Apple, a U.S. technology company that makes iPhone phones, has long been told to consider releasing virtual reality glasses.

Among other things, more information leaked about the device, which was designed to compete with Facebook’s Oculus glasses, leaked earlier this year when financial news agency Bloomberg the sources who spoke said that the glasses would probably go on sale as early as 2022.

According to Bloomberg, vr glasses (vr virtual reality) would not, at least initially, be designed for large masses of consumers but for professionals in the field. Even the sales targets would therefore remain at only a few tens of thousands of units per year.

For example, like the virtual glasses on Google and Sony’s Playstation console, Apple’s vr glasses could be used to view 3D environments and play games, for example.

Technology publication The Informationin according to information now in its possession, the price of a new device could hurt up to $ 3,000, or about $ 2,500. Traditional vr glasses today cost a few hundred euros, depending on the manufacturer, in addition to which the majority of glasses need a powerful computer.

The glasses should also have a replaceable strap according to the user’s preferences.

The latest according to insider information, Apple glasses would have an ultra-high-definition (7,680 x 4,320 pixels) display and cameras that monitor eye movements. Both features enhance the virtual reality user experience.

Glasses are also expected to allow for augmented reality (ar i.e. augmented reality). In this case, the glasses could show the real environment of their wearer by adding artificial elements to it.

The new smartphones enable already developed ar applications, which can be used, for example, to test what the furniture would look like in the right space.

It is possible that Apple will first launch vr glasses for professional users and later release pruned but cheaper ar glasses.

The company Experts following the announcements have received contradictory information about the glasses and in particular their projected high price.

Among the skeptics is, for example, a technology reporter, a columnist for The Wall Street Journal Walter S. Mossberg, who shared an observational image of the glasses on Twitter on The Information on Thursday.

At least Mossberg is not impressed with the possible appearance of the device and describes it as ugly. However, there is no definite information about the final appearance of the glasses.

As a computer manufacturer Apple, which has started, is expected to prepare for the transition to car production as well.

According to news agency Reuters the company would have set a goal of launching a self-driving electric car by 2024.