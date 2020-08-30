IT companies are increasingly showing defensive qualities. This makes them interesting for conservative shareholders too. By Christoph Platt, Euro am Sonntag

VMany investors see stocks from the technology sector as offensive investments. There are several reasons for this. The industry is characterized by rapid change, and its constant hunt for innovation has an aggressive effect on some. Extensive use of the Internet is not always considered a hallmark of serious persistence. The growth is explosive at times, and the valuation of many stocks is sporty. Then there is the memory of the technology bubble 20 years ago that gave the sector a bad image for a long time.

But tech companies have changed their nature over the years. The corona crisis in particular has made it clear how fundamental the industry’s importance is for everyday life and how it meets basic needs. “Technology companies are now slipping into the role of ‘suppliers’ – many companies, employees and consumers can or no longer want to live without their products and services,” says René Kerkhoff, Manager of the DJE – Mittelstand & Innovation (ISIN: LU 122 757 005 5 ). Traditional utilities are defensive investments par excellence because of the need for their goods and services, for example the supply of electricity, gas and water, does not depend on the economic situation.

Change of companies in the sector

The technology sector had to work hard to achieve this defensive character, said Kerkhoff. Because the dot-com bubble in 2000 brought companies into disrepute worldwide. “Today, however, there is some evidence that they now have more sustainable and profitable business models,” says the fund manager of DJE Kapital. At the height of the dot-com bubble, the technology stocks in the US benchmark index S&P 500 had a price-earnings ratio (P / E) of 62; today it is 32.

Financial stability is also reflected in the debt level. The stocks in the Nasdaq technology index have an average equity ratio of 28 percent, while the stocks in the broad S&P 500 only have a ratio of 22.3 percent. Tech values ​​are therefore less heavily indebted.

Many IT companies are also characterized by their crisis-proof business models. The decisive factor here is the change from a dominance of hardware producers to a predominance of the software sector. For a long time, the technology sector was counted among the cyclical sectors because of the high proportion of hardware manufacturers that are strongly dependent on the economy. “Ten years ago, these producers made up around 60 percent of the global IT sector, whereas today it is less than 40 percent,” says Kerkhoff. The market is now dominated by companies with less cyclical business models that offer software as a service and thus generate recurring sales.