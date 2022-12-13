Technology Industry | Huge labor shortage in the industry – Matali’s basic salary is just over 1,600 euros per month

The technology industry suffers from a skills shortage. According to Teknologiateollisuus ry, the background is the retirement of the working population. “Ten thousand employees leave the labor market every year,” says Vice President Minna Helle.

Technology industry a serious labor shortage and the industry needs tens of thousands of new employees this decade, estimates the Technology Industry representing the industry.

There is a need for electricians and other people with vocational qualifications as well as highly educated people.

“There is a skills shortage across the board and all over Finland. The problem affects the entire industry”, says the deputy CEO of Teknologiateollisuus ry Minna Helle.

CEO of Savonlinna electrical engineering company Norelco Ari Hämäläinen lamented the family company’s recruitment difficulties in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Monday. The biggest shortage at Norelco is electricians.

According to the technology industry, the industry needs 130,000 more employees in the next ten years. Half of the amount is due to company growth and half to retirement.

“The population is aging in Finland. Ten thousand employees leave the labor market every year. We simply don’t have enough people to meet the needs of companies,” says Helle.

Technology industry according to the assessment, Electrical engineering is one of the areas where the industry has a particularly great need.

“Electrical engineering is one area of ​​expertise where the need for experts is very great, but there are other needs as well,” says Helle.

In an interview with HS, Norelco CEO Hämäläinen estimated that without recruitment problems, the company’s turnover would have increased by at least a fifth over the past seven years, and the company would have hired 40–50 more employees.

Hämäläinen said that the company has tried practically everything in recruiting that has only been invented in the company. The company has changed job descriptions and simplified work processes, as well as added guidance and training.

HS received several contacts after the publication of Hämäläinen’s interview, in which Norelco was accused of low starting wages and a bad working atmosphere. The names of the senders of the messages are known to HS.

In the messages, the company was criticized for “leading with fear”. The work atmosphere was also accused of being bad in the messages.

According to a message sent by another reader, the collective agreement of the Technology Industry is followed in electrical engineering production plants, which has “known to be unreasonably poor starting wages”.

Technology industry workers collective agreement According to According to the contract, the lowest salary is paid for jobs that require shorter practical experience, normal responsibility and are performed in conventional workplaces.

In the highest salary category, the salary is 14 euros per hour and a good 2,440 euros per month.

On Tuesday, HS asked CEO Hämäläinen for his opinion on the messages’ claims. However, he did not want to comment on the matter.

Industry in addition, electricians are employed on construction sites, and it is quite easy for an employee to change industries.

Helle from the technology industry says that the labor problem is not solved by companies recruiting employees from each other. According to Helte, Finland needs more workers.

“We cannot think that the Technology Industry can recruit all the skilled people. Other sectors also need experts.”

Helle says that companies are of course allowed to compete for skilled labor. According to him, employers should take care of their reputation in order to “do well in the tight talent market”.

“Companies must ensure that they have a good culture and competitive advantages and that they have a reputation as an attractive employer.”