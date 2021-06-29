At the IMSS, since March 2020 we have installed the Central Command: a space that involved all areas of the institute for decision-making. There the progress of the pandemic was reviewed day by day, instructions were issued and it was resolved together. Having timely information was essential, only then would we know where we had to reinforce the hospital structure.

Incredible as it may seem, the IMSS did not have a data repository robust enough to meet the demands. Although over the years the Insurance had made important advances in technological development, many processes continued to be manual, with complex applications and the information was

segregated, which limited its analysis, use and interpretation.

The health contingency forced us to reassess our technological resources. We had to standardize, streamline, harmonize and streamline processes and mechanisms to have better information. There were two initial needs: to strengthen epidemiological surveillance platforms and the use of technology to break chains of contagion.

The IMSS already had two platforms that would be key to monitoring the pandemic, but we had to provide them with new functionalities. The Online Notification System for Epidemiological Surveillance (Sinolave) and the Virtual Center for Operations in Emergencies and Disasters (Cvoed) were strengthened to keep the record. Something else had to be done: Integrate the information into a data repository (Big data) that would integrate the information from the Sinolave, the Cvoed and other systems.

Thus, multiple boards were born to keep track of and information on the pandemic: provide timely follow-up to suspected and confirmed cases, hospitalization time, hospital occupancy in all IMSS units, as well as the distribution of medical supplies and equipment. personal protection, among others. With this, we could know what was happening in every corner of the country.

The use of technology would bring covid patients closer to their families. New platforms were created such as Find Out Your Family Member. This allows you to check the health status of those hospitalized for covid-19 without having to go to the Medical Units. In addition, digital tablets were used to make video calls with some hospitalized patient.

Technology should help us break chains of contagion. For this reason, improvements were made to our digital platform, both in the web and mobile versions. In IMSS Digital, different procedures could be carried out: COVID Permit, risk calculator, maternity disability, refill prescription with home delivery of medicines. Other sector tools were developed for the simplified agreement in support of companies, the Support for COVID Debtors, the New Normality platform and the distinctive seal, the Miguel Hidalgo Decoration, as well as the Solidarity Credits to the Word.

It is now 16 months since we learned of the first case of contagion in Mexico. They have been complex days, but they have also served to reassess our pending. One of these is the digital transformation of the IMSS. Today we already have a new push towards continuous improvement and technological innovation.

As I write: On Saturday, June 26, the President gave a great announcement: By 2024 we will grow from 80 to 200 hospitals in the IMSS-Bienestar program that will allow us to serve more Mexican men and women without social security.

Zoé Robledo

@zoerobledo