Omnicom PR Group, a strategic communications consultancy, has published its “Post-Invasion 2022/2023” study which analyzed the reputation of eight key sectors of the Italian economy, with 64 brands associated with them, through the lens of over 2,000 consumers. The study investigates, for Tech as for the other sectors, the difference between expectations and experiences of Italians. The period from the beginning of 2020 to the first months of 2022 saw the turnover of technology companies of all sizes literally explode. These notable economic successes, which decreased starting from the second half of last year, were also accompanied by a communication that effectively supported the perception of a sector that played a fundamental role during the most acute phases of the pandemic, literally saving the business of many companies and ensuring a semblance of normality in people’s social relationships.

Tech with 42.6% of the votes is the third most popular sector in Italy among the eight analyzed (behind only Automotive 44.7% and GDO 42.9%) and is in second place in the ranking of the smallest gap between consumer expectations and concrete experience. However, the combination of concerns about the conflict in Ukraine, the energy crisis and the increase in the prices of raw materials and goods due to inflation leads, for the first time, to relegating technological innovation out of the top 3 of expected priorities in the various sectors. The insufficient attention that the sector devotes to environmental sustainability issues emerges with arrogance, together with an increased concern for security and data protection by 51% of Italians. Tech is the sector in which the gap between consumer expectations and the actual experiences offered by brands is smaller, albeit remaining in negative territory. Overall, across all 9 drivers, tech companies rank second overall in smallest difference between expectations and experiences.

Eros Bianchi, OPRG Vice President and Tech Industry Lead of Omicom, declares: “In a phase of profound uncertainty, the back to basics seems to leave little room for future-oriented planning, penalizing an issue – apparently – of perspective such as innovation. But if tech brands want to capitalize on the attention and centrality gained and follow up on the demanding promises of the pandemic period, they must act by combining action and communication. This means continuing to operate in the right direction, as recognized by consumers, focusing precisely on concrete and perceived innovation, to then communicate in a clear and more inclusive way all the positive things that have been done to change – for the better – society and everyday life of all. In this sense, it is essential to more effectively engage populations such as young millennials and generation Z, who are now little interested in the problems of the sector, but who represent its future, both as consumers and as potential professionals in this industry”.