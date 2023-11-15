Technology | Hus is quietly developing an artificial intelligence that should conquer the world

In Hus, they are testing whether artificial intelligence could help a doctor identify a brain hemorrhage.

If you get a sudden severe headache and you go to Meilahti’s emergency room in Helsinki, the pictures taken of your head may soon be browsed by artificial intelligence.

That is, in addition to the doctor, not instead of the doctor.

Artificial intelligence has been developed at Husi in recent years, which is supposed to learn to recognize the signs of cerebral hemorrhage. The idea is that artificial intelligence would be able to advise the doctor on whose images taken of the patient’s brain should be taken the fastest.

Main the goal is to save human lives, say Hus’ department head physician and neurosurgery docent Miikka Korja and development director Sonja Pietilä from the technology company CGI.

However, it wouldn’t hurt either if at the same time a “new Nokia” was born, the profits of which could be used to directly pay the costs of medical care.

“We are most interested in the practical benefits for patients. At the same time, we can get an export product to the global market,” says Korja.

In Finland, there are numerous other attempts to turn artificial intelligence into a successful healthcare product. HS presents the project in question because it is an understandable example of a wider development for the general public.

Huss many patients come to crowded emergency rooms with headache, dizziness or a blow to the head. An increasingly common method of examining patients in such situations is computed tomography, or CT imaging.

The radiologists on duty in Meilahti review the CT images of the hospital emergency rooms located in the Husi area. They are accurate and recognize changes in the images every day that indicate various serious conditions.

There is an ever-increasing shortage of radiologists, and there are a large number of images. They are practically reviewed in the order in which they were taken.

Sometimes the emergency room is called and asked to take the pictures of an unconscious patient at the head of the queue. Before seeing the images, the radiologist, without these calls or reading the referrals, cannot identify the patients in greatest distress.

Head of department Miikka Korja and director of development Sonja Pietilä at Husi Siltasairaila. The right picture shows a new device that takes CT images.

Only In Finland, more than 180,000 CT scans of the head are performed annually. The number is increasing because technology has developed and the availability of equipment has improved.

Image blur is a problem in Meilahti. In the case of cerebral hemorrhage, it is very important to start treatment quickly.

“If bleeding is not detected in time, it can lead to death,” says CGI’s Sonja Pietilä.

Even with good luck, there may be a long rehabilitation ahead.

The aim is therefore that the artificial intelligence would identify the most worrying signs from the CT images and advise the doctor to look at those images first. The hope is also that the artificial intelligence would alert even if something essential was about to be missed by the doctor.

“We want to create an extra back-office worker from artificial intelligence. It doesn’t replace a doctor,” says Korja.

The radiologist makes the diagnosis and the attending physician makes the decisions as before.

in Finland technology used in healthcare has entered the market from companies and universities, but not so much directly from hospitals.

In the last decade, Hus founded a network called Cleverhealth network to promote health technology. Underneath it is a bunch of projects that have started from some practical problem or observation within the hospital. Looking for solutions, Husi’s partners are big players in the technology industry.

Technology companies CGI and Planmeca, which also manufactures imaging equipment, are involved in the project of artificial intelligence that detects brain hemorrhages.

Artificial intelligence algorithms have already been developed so far that they recognize the most common forms of spontaneous cerebral hemorrhage from images. The project has also created a platform that is not dependent on which patient information system the hospital is using.

Yet much more research is needed. In order for artificial intelligence to be suitable as a doctor’s tool, it must not too often give unnecessary alarms, and it must not miss signs of danger.

In Finland, the permit process for this kind of testing is very complicated. In Hus, we are at such a stage that artificial intelligence can soon be allowed to examine footage of real patients.

So far, artificial intelligence is not involved in emergency situations. Instead, the radiologist notes after the situation has already passed, whether artificial intelligence would have helped him to notice something more quickly with this particular patient.

The purpose of this research phase is to find out whether doctors find artificial intelligence really useful.

In the hospital world, there are a lot of technical tunings on the market, which doctors do not consider reliable enough and which therefore ultimately do not make operations smarter.

“It is extremely important that scientific research always comes first here. It’s a long road,” says Korja.

If the artificial intelligence will survive all future tests, the goal would be to market the product to a much wider market than Finnish hospitals.

The number of images to be interpreted may cause even greater challenges for Meilahteak, for example in one of the huge centralized radiology clinics in the United States.

If the product is allowed to be introduced to the market, a company will be established for it, in which both commercial operators and Hus have a share.

Korja’s idea is interesting, although still far-fetched, that sometime in the future such development work could also provide significant funding for running the hospital’s services.

“The goal is more practical benefit for patients. Finland also has a very good reputation as a pioneer in digital development. So this is of interest to the world.”

Fact Cerebrovascular disorders are becoming more common in working-age people Every year, around 25,000 Finns suffer either a cerebral hemorrhage or a cerebral infarction.

After 2010, these have become more common, especially among working-age people. The reason is lifestyles such as inactivity, food that stretches the waist and smoking. Rehabilitation works better the earlier the cause of the symptoms is identified.

Typical symptoms are, for example, numbness or weakness in one arm or leg, or speech becoming unclear.

