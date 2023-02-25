Technology | HMD plans to return the production of Nokia phones to Europe

HMD Global, which manufactures phones under the Nokia brand, says that its goal is to move production to Europe already this year.

Nokia phones manufacturing may return to Europe. The Finnish company HMD Global, which manufactures phones under the Nokia brand, says that it has launched the “first phase” of bringing smartphone manufacturing and testing to Europe.

The company says that its goal is to move the production of 5g smartphones to Europe already this year.

“The Nokia brand has a great history in the European market and with this move we continue to strengthen our position as the only major European smartphone supplier,” CEO of HMD Jean-Francois Baril says in the company’s press release.

In the press release, the company does not say in more detail where in Europe it plans to start production.

HMD is told, that its phones are manufactured in Asia by Foxconn. It is the world’s largest phone manufacturer, whose customers include, for example, Apple.

In the year Founded in 2016, HMD Global is headquartered in Espoo. The company employs more than 700 employees.

It has worldwide exclusive rights to use the Nokia trademark on mobile phones and tablets for ten years.

According to the market research company Strategy Analytics, HMD Global sold 15 million smartphones last year and its market share was rounded to one percent.

The company has been making losses for years, but last spring the company toldthat it managed to break the losing streak in 2021.

Today, Nokia, which manufactures network equipment, owns ten percent of HMD’s shares.