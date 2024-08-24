Technology | Henri Liipola is building his own submarine

Technique|Henri Liipola became interested in hundreds of years old genetic information.

The old ones stories can cause many kinds of reactions in modern people.

For Henri Liipola, who lives in Lempäälä and studies at Tampere University of Applied Sciences, the story set in Kangasa served as at least a partial inspiration to start building a remote-controlled submarine equipped with a camera.

It is a story that has been mentioned for example Kangasala parish on the website. According to tradition, the Kangasala church bells from the 17th century were sunk into the bottom of Lake Ukkijärvi during the Great Vigil.

“That is perhaps a kind of reason for the project. I think it’s interesting to visit the bottom of Lake Näsijärvi to see what’s there,” says Liipola.

Liipola says that the hull of the submarine is almost ready.

“I’ve started putting together a component list of what to order from the component store, to get the intelligence in there.”

Liipola is not the first time building. In 2022, Liipola told Helsingin Sanomat about the electric moped he made himself, which he used to go to exercises at Pirkkahalli from his home in Lempääla, a distance of about seven kilometers.

This time, Liipola has arrived at Pirkkahalli throwing park by car. The electric moped needs tuning.

“I was a bit blue-eyed when I ordered batteries from China. It turned out that they were not as efficient in terms of capacity as promised. I need to get a better battery so I can drive again.”

Liipola is also an active user of a 3D printer. He says the printer has already paid for itself many times over. For example, the drink holder for the car was made by printing, and in the bag he also has Pirkkala’s punt shoes, which he repaired with a part made with a printer.

“There will be a lot of savings, not having to buy something new. These are also shoes worth 250 euros, and now I knew how to fix them.”