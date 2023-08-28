Technology | Have smartphones increased mental health problems among young people? We are now “in the eye of the storm”, says the researcher

Mental health problems among young people have increased not only in Finland but all over the world. Both researchers and politicians are now considering whether the problems can be blamed on smartphones, which have become common at the same time.

“Young the increase in mental health disorders is a distress call for a change in society.”

This is how Tampere University Hospital Tays titled its announcement on its website on February 10, 2020.

Depression and anxiety are observed in more and more young people, and every fourth young person has a mental health disorder, the release said. The demand for services had grown throughout the 2010s.

“There are features in society that do not support the good development of all young people”, stated the youth psychiatry expert in the release.

Only about a month after the announcement was published, the Finnish government stated that the country is under exceptional circumstances due to the coronavirus situation.

That began the years during which the lives of young people were restricted in a way that had not been seen before.

The effect of the Corona period on the mental health of young people has already been extensively studied. Finnish children and young people mental health diagnoses became more common. Young people’s community experiences decreased and loneliness increased. The restrictive measures had their consequences.

Mental health diagnoses of Finnish minors became more common during the corona era.

There has also been a lot of talk about the impact of the pandemic on young people’s mental health problems.

Less noticed is the fact that mental health problems had started to increase clearly even before the pandemic.

For example, an American psychologist and professor of psychology Jean Twengen studies according to that, the mental health problems of young people have never before started such a sudden and systematic rise as in the 2010s. Twenge’s conclusion is that the only thing that can plausibly explain the rise is the proliferation of smartphones.

Jean Twenge has compared data from different countries on mental health problems.

In the first place smartphones became mainstream at exactly the same time that mental health problems began to rise.

Secondly, the phenomenon is international. When comparing international data, Twenge has found that a similar phenomenon has occurred in at least 36 countries. In them, mental health problems have started to increase clearly in the early 2010s, and the growth has only continued.

Thirdly, the impact of smartphones on young people’s lives has been downright revolutionary. They travel with you all the time, and social relationships have also moved to the world of the phone. The arrival of smartphones is therefore different from, for example, the change caused by television.

Social relationships, on the other hand, are of great importance to a person’s mental health, especially for young people. Physical encounters increase well-being, and lack of them weakens it.

There is also a lot of evidence that using smartphones at night impairs sleep. Too little sleep predisposes to depression.

On the phones browsing social media, on the other hand, according to Twenge, weakens mental health because it increases comparison.

This causes feelings of inadequacy and thus depression. According to Twenge, social media also explains why girls’ mental health seems to have deteriorated more than boys: girls spend most of their screen time on social media, while boys spend more on games.

Gambling and mental health problems have not been found to have such a strong connection.

The use of social media such as Instagram often involves comparison, which can weaken mental health.

in Finland the growth of young people’s mental health problems in the 2010s is clearly visible from the statistics.

Absence due to illness due to mental health problems increased temporarily in Finns aged 16–34 in the mid-2000s, but after that the development was steady for some years.

Since 2013, the trend has been continuously upward. In 2013, just under 19,000 people of the entire age group received sickness allowance due to mental health problems. In 2022, the corresponding figure was more than 38,000.

When looking at women alone, the growth is even stronger. In 2013, just under 11,750 young women received sickness allowance, in 2022, more than twice as many, just under 25,700.

Also according to the school health survey, the health condition of Finnish youth has deteriorated in the 2010s.

The proportion of elementary school eighth- and ninth-graders and students in the first and second year of high school who say they feel their health is average or bad has been growing continuously since 2013. For those studying at a vocational educational institution, the share decreased between 2013 and 2015, but has since started to increase.

Perceived health status in the school health questionnaire refers to health as a whole, i.e. it does not only measure mental health.

Smartphones and the spread of social media has happened at the same time as the increase in mental health problems, but is that the reason for the decreased well-being of young Finns?

Research manager of the Institute of Health and Welfare Olli Kiviruusu has studied the mental health of children and young people. He finds Twenge’s conclusion about smartphones interesting, but points out that society in general has changed strongly in the 21st century.

For example, exercise, which is linked to mental health, had decreased even before the advent of smartphones.

“The change in communication technology in general has changed lifestyles, but of course smartphones have accelerated the change. Screen time takes time away from sleeping and other health-promoting things, such as exercise and meeting other people.”

Smartphones have accelerated the change, estimates research manager Olli Kiviruusu.

Kivirusu also highlights school changes as a possible partial explanation for the increase in mental health problems among young people.

“Changes have taken place in the school world at a fairly fast pace, and not all of the changes have necessarily been the best possible for the mental health of children and young people. The curriculum emphasizes self-direction, but it has not been taken into account that young people are often not capable of such a thing.”

In the rest of the world, however, schools have not been reformed at the same time. Still, the growth of young people’s mental health problems can also be seen in other countries.

“ “We are now a bit like in the eye of the storm.”

Impact According to Kiviruusu, it is certainly also because mental health is talked about much more than before. This reduces the stigma attached to the problems, which in turn makes it easier for the young person to talk about their problems and to name them exactly as problems related to mental health.

“Of course, that’s a good thing. But in the past, the same questions may have been used to better address the real problems. There is, of course, a sloping surface, where is the definition of what is a mental health problem or symptom and what is not.”

On the other hand, Twenge has pointed out, based on his own research, that the number of suicide attempts has also increased in the United States. So it’s not just that the reporting of mental health problems has increased.

Communication technology in addition to the revolution, the world has become more complicated in many other ways, Kiviruusu says.

“The world used to be simpler and easier to understand. In the past, it has been clearer for young people what is the community they belong to and the path they are following. This has a connection with mental health.”

According to Kiviruusu, the connection between smartphones and mental health also goes in the other direction: if a young person is already feeling bad, that’s why they might use social media a lot, for example. A young person who finds it difficult to find friends may end up looking for them using their smartphone.

Petteri Orpo’s government has planned to intervene with legislation on the use of mobile devices during the school day.

Situation in the study of the growth of young people’s mental health problems, it is currently such that “no one really knows where we are going”, explains Kiviruusu.

“We are now a bit like in the eye of the storm, and we don’t necessarily see the whole picture.”

Politicians want to intervene in the growth of mental health problems among young people anyway. Concerns have been expressed not only about the young people themselves, but also about the national economy: how will there be enough workers in Finland in the future, if incapacity for work due to mental health problems becomes more common?

The new government has outlined its intention to improve to mental health services access. But if we want to address the root causes of the problems, and smartphones and social media are revealed to be such, should their use be limited by politics?

This is what the government is now doing to a small extent, as it plans to regulate in more detail in the law how to limit the use of smartphones during school days.

According to Kiviruusu, the hypothesis about the role of smartphones must be taken into account, because the internet and the development of technology have brought enormous changes in the past twenty years.

“It would be wonderful if it wasn’t visible somewhere.”

Correction 28.8. at 8:27 p.m.: The exceptions were found about a month after the press release published by Tays, not less than a week after its publication as was said earlier in the story.