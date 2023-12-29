Although the year 2023 is the year of artificial intelligence par excellence, it has also recorded many developments in terms of technology, in terms of the acceleration of the pace of innovations related to augmented reality, for example, and other recent releases by technology giants.

In addition to these innovations whose pace is accelerating, there are basic “issues and files” that have imposed themselves on the sector, which the year 2024 is also expected to bring, and whose chapters will witness further developments.. What are the most prominent of these issues? Where is technology taking us?

A report published by the British newspaper “The Guardian”, by writer Alex Hearn, reviewed a number of the most interesting technological files during the year 2023, most notably cyberattacks, in addition to what he described as “the existential risks of artificial intelligence”, as well as the development of augmented reality technologies, along with… Along with the technological issues associated with cryptocurrencies.

Regarding cyber attacks, reference was made to previous warnings by a British parliamentary committee, which said that the UK government was at high risk of suffering a “catastrophic ransomware attack” that could “bring the country to a standstill” due to poor planning and lack of investment.

Future ransomware attacks could pose a “threat to physical security or the safety of human life,” if cyber attackers are able to subvert operations, the report said.

The report also warned that it is possible to intercept “cyber-physical systems”, including hackers taking control of the steering and throttling of cargo ships – and experiments have shown this is possible.

Regarding “artificial intelligence,” the report pointed out that “artificial intelligence risks” are being taken seriously in a way that was not just a year ago.

Generative artificial intelligence

These issues raised – and still are – a lot of controversy during the year 2023, especially in light of the major milestones it witnessed throughout the year and the remarkable developments, especially with regard to the widespread progress of artificial intelligence technologies and the intense competition between technology giants to develop new applications, including… This includes generative artificial intelligence, and the revolution that OpenAI launched with the launch of Chat GPT and then many other platforms that followed suit.

This boom cannot be viewed in isolation from the broad progress in technological technologies in general, with many governments providing incentives to support these projects, along with regulatory controls aimed at controlling markets.

It is also not possible to enumerate the most important milestones in the technological file during the year without mentioning the fierce “chip war”, which generated much of the controversy during the year, in light of the escalation of the trade war between the United States of America and China, and the fierce competition for the “oil of the future” that… It is formed by chips that are used in almost all industries.

This war was one of the main milestones in the year 2023, and it is expected to continue next year on a large scale, in the context of the strong competition existing between countries and major companies to own and develop the oil of the future.

Artificial intelligence revolution

In special statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, the technological development specialist, Hisham Al-Natour, provides a brief summary of the most prominent developments related to technology during the year 2023, some of which have continued since previous years, but witnessed broader booms in 2023, and it is expected that these booms will continue in the coming years, driven by… With the development of artificial intelligence technologies on a large scale, as follows:

One of the most important points that we witnessed in the year 2023, and which is always at the forefront of all technology-related files, was the “Artificial Intelligence” axis.

Artificial intelligence applications have been used in many fields, including the financial, economic, and even political sectors, electric cars, everyday life and business.

Artificial intelligence interferes in the details of our lives in such a precise way that keeping up with and following up on the development of artificial intelligence technologies requires full dedication (indicating the extent of development achieved in terms of applications).

Among the rapid developments is also related to the expansion of the use of cloud data, or cloud storage. Many large and small companies and even individuals have resorted to relying on cloud storage, as it is more secure than “hardware” or traditional hard disks.

This trend towards cloud storage has encouraged companies to improve their performance, communicate with each other, and develop their products and services extensively.

In the era of modern technology, artificial intelligence (AI) constitutes a qualitative shift in improving and improving our daily lives and represents a revolution in the field of business. Artificial Intelligence makes it possible to take advantage of advanced technology based on intelligent computing and machine learning, offering huge possibilities for improving efficiency and making more accurate decisions. The impact of artificial intelligence extends to various aspects of our lives, including health, education, and business.

Digitization

Al-Natour adds to these developments regarding the acceleration of digitization processes in many countries around the world, adding: “We have witnessed an increasing trend towards digitization around the world, which serves governments’ efforts to combat bribery and corruption, in addition to facilitating citizens’ affairs and government and official transactions.. A citizen can conduct his transactions without papers, while sitting at home.”

He points out that many of these developments are closely linked to artificial intelligence, in light of the boom achieved by AI applications in general. In this context, he also points to remarkable technological developments as well, including:

The development in privacy and security technologies, which has increased in importance with the acceleration of the use of technology.

The cyber attacks that the world witnessed in 2023, some of which were linked to the poles of the world, and in light of the war between Ukraine and Russia, and even with regard to cyber attacks between the United States and Russia, the United States and China, and others.

It is noteworthy here that according to Kaspersky data, approximately 411 thousand malicious files were discovered daily this year, indicating an increase in the frequency of attacks compared to last year and by up to 3 percent compared to last year.

Employing technology in efforts to combat climate change, such as carbon storage techniques, in light of the international interest in confronting climate change and achieving international climate goals.

Applications for self-driving cars that rely on artificial intelligence, and similar applications such as medical operations without or with limited human intervention.

It also indicates the expansion of virtual or augmented reality technologies and the metaverse among the most prominent developments recorded in the year 2023 with regard to the technological file, in addition to the range of applications that are used in education, entertainment, entertainment electronic games, and others.

This comes hand in hand with the development of the Internet of Things, in the context of digital transformation. In addition to the development of fifth generation networks. The war is between the major poles, especially with regard to electronic chips and other related files.

artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence represents an important addition and revolution in the field of technology and our daily life in general. Artificial intelligence enhances the ability to process and analyze data in efficient and rapid ways, opening new horizons for innovation and progress in a wide range of fields.

Reliance on artificial intelligence has also emerged as a major assistant in analyzing data more accurately and effectively, which enables informed decisions to be made. Whether it is in business, medicine, education, or even in our daily lives, artificial intelligence provides analysis capabilities that contribute to better understanding information and making evidence-based decisions.

It also supports improving the efficiency of operations, as artificial intelligence contributes to improving the efficiency of operations in various sectors.

Intelligent big data analysis and machine learning make it possible to improve workflow, reduce errors, and increase productivity. Side by side and integration of technologies, so that artificial intelligence contributes to better integration of different technologies.

Machine learning allows improving the performance of robots and intelligent systems, leading to accelerated development in areas such as robotics, automation, and autonomous vehicle technology.

Artificial intelligence provides opportunities to develop sustainable ideas and environmental solutions. Intelligent analysis can be used to contribute to understanding environmental impacts and identifying AI-based technological solutions to achieve sustainable development.