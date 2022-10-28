Apple Pay has arrived in Germany – there can be no doubt about that. Almost all major German banks support the payment function of the technology group. The Americans are staunchly silent about numbers, but the statements of local bank managers suggest that they are. Transactions and activations were both well above expectations at the start at the banks, and the number of users at the savings banks was already estimated at 2.5 million in 2021. In the meantime, mobile payment has also been given a measurable share in the Bundesbank’s payment statistics.

But Apple Pay is just the tip of the iceberg. In the United States in particular, the technology group is working on an entire ecosystem for everything to do with banking services. Apple Pay started there in 2014, until the service also started in Germany in 2018. It is now available in 61 countries. The “Services” area, which also includes Apple Pay, is now the second most important in the group in the annual report. How large the share of Apple Pay is can only be estimated, the numbers are not shown separately.

In any case, the success was so great that it was decided to offer its own credit card with the Apple Card in 2019 – but for the time being and until today only in the United States. But the group has big plans for its own credit card: the next step is a call money account, as Apple itself announced. There are no fees or deposit requirements for the account. The group has not yet presented the interest rate, the partner will be Goldman Sachs, which offered interest rates of 2 percent for similar offers. In addition, regular deposits and withdrawals can be made to the account and money transfers.

In addition, Apple plans to enter the famous “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL), a type of modern purchase on account. This service is one of the fastest growing types of financing worldwide and will then be integrated into Apple Pay. But to get an even bigger piece of the pie, Apple has launched a new program, according to reports from Bloomberg, the agency specializing in financial news. It’s called “Breakout”. And that’s exactly what Apple intends to do now: The company wants to bring numerous financial tasks in-house: These include payment processing, risk assessment for lending, fraud analysis, credit checks and additional customer service functions such as handling disputes.