Technology Google unveils “magic window” that turns people into holograms: how technology companies envision the future of video calling

Coronary pandemic has made video conferencing even more mundane. At least yet, however, video calls have not reached the urgency of a face-to-face meeting.

Technology companies are now excited to consider ways to make video conferencing feel more natural.

U.S. search engine giant Google presented in mid-May its own solution: Project Starline aims to make holograms of video call participants in practice.

Google video technology transforms chatters into a 3D video image displayed at life-size on the big screen. Screenshot of Google Promotional Video.

Only the experimental Starline requires a specially made video booth that captures the subject and transforms the image into a 3D version that is sent to the recipient over the network.

The recipient sees the image in their own video booth through a “magic window,” Google describes in its bulletin. In the test equipment, the parties to the call sit in front of a more than 60-inch glass screen. The images of the interlocutors are projected at life-size screens.

No VR glasses are required to use Starline. Screenshot of Google Promotional Video.

“We have developed a revolutionary light field display system that creates a sense of space and depth. It can be experienced without extra glasses or headphones, ”the company praises in its release.

Google uses technology similar to that used in its Meet video call application to deliver 3D images. The 3D image recorded by numerous video sensors is compressed in a way that allows it to be transmitted quickly over a network.

Starline also utilizes surround sound, making speech sound as natural as possible.

Excerpts from Google’s promotional video can be viewed in the video associated with this article.

Starline requires a specially made video booth. Screenshot of Google Promotional Video.

Starline is already in use in Google ‘s internal tests, in which calls were made in the United States between New York and Seattle.

The technology is still not coming to market very soon, and Google won’t say if it will ever sell Starline booths in their current form. No information has been provided on the sale price of the booths.

However, it is known that the company has been developing Starline for several years.

However, the technology release Wired has already been able to test Google’s video booth. Based on initial experience the technology seems promising, although the illusion of a conversation partner in the same room disappears if the screen is not viewed from just the right angle.

In Microsoft’s plan, attendees of the Teams video conference will see their conversation partners in life-size on a large video screen. Screenshot of Microsoft’s promotional video.

Also technology company Microsoft introduced recently their own vision for future video meetings.

The Microsoft concept is part of the development of the Teams platform. Unlike Google Starline, it would allow more people to attend a meeting at once.

In the plan, participants in the Teams video conference will see their conversation partners in life-size on a large video screen. Good quality surround sound, on the other hand, enables Google’s vision to make speech sound clear and natural.

The technology used by Microsoft also includes a video camera that can focus the image on the person talking at the meeting.

Nor has Microsoft yet announced when the technology it will introduce could become available to consumers.

The following promotional video introduces Microsoft’s new technology:

