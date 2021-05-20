Technology Google opens its first stone foot shop in New York

The store will offer Google smartphones, computers and activity bracelets, among other things.

Technology giant Google says to open its first physical store in New York this summer.

Google, which dominates the digital marketing and search engine world, is looking for a new impetus to its sales through its competitors, Apple, according to Reuters.

Apple opened its first stores in Virginia in 2001. Now the company has 270 stores in the United States and countless stores around the world.

Google the brick-and-mortar store is located in the Chelsea district, close to the company’s office, which employs more than 11,000 Google employees.

Prior to its opening in New York, Google has sold its products in pop-up stores for marketing purposes.

The store will feature Google’s own Pixel smartphones, Pixelbook computers, Fitbit activity bracelets and Nest smart home devices.

In addition to purchasing equipment at Apple stores, customers receive service and support with the equipment. You can also get hardware support from the Google Store and pick up online purchases.