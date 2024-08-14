Technology | Google is trying to tackle Apple’s novelty phone: the foldable Pixel costs up to 2,000 euros in Finland

Technology|The use of artificial intelligence in the new models of phone manufacturers is getting closer and closer to the everyday life of consumers.

The tech giants the battle for the dominance of artificial intelligence development saw another shift on Tuesday, when Google’s parent company Alphabet presented new Pixel 9 phone models, Pixel Watch 3 smartwatches and earbuds with new artificial intelligence applications in California.

In Finland, sales of Pixel devices started on Wednesday.

On the market it was estimated that with the product announcements, Google wants to cut off the enthusiasm from Apple’s iPhone 16 model, which will be released in a few weeks.

In it, artificial intelligence is expected to become part of the speech recognition-based virtual assistant Siri.

Usually, Google has released its new Pixel models only in October.

New ways of using artificial intelligence are also expected from the South Korean Samsung. It has provided various AI applications for some to their smartphone models already since March.

Google dominates the internet’s global searches more than 90 percent market share and receives the majority of its income from search-related advertising sales and ad targeting services.

Due to its almost monopoly position in the United States, the Ministry of Justice and the competition authorities are currently considering whether the company should share because of its dominant market position. One of the reasons for this is a recent court ruling in which Google was found to have a monopoly on search engines.

Although Google has a strong position as the ruler of the world’s information, the 13,000 computer science PhDs employed by it have clearly lagged behind the development pace of Microsoft and Open AI, which it owns 49%, in their product releases regarding artificial intelligence.

Apple and Open AI announced in June that they had signed a contract cooperation agreement. According to it, Apple is allowed to use Open AI’s popular Chat GPT technology in its new models to be published at the end of the year.

However, it is known that the use of Chat GPT is limited. It can only be used on the iPhone when the Siri virtual assistant is activated and even then with various restrictions, news channel CNN told in June.

Apple itself develops its own artificial intelligence applications, but the desire of competing device manufacturers to introduce artificial intelligence to make the everyday life of smart device users easier forced it to seek cooperation with Open AI.

Google too is looking for new growth specifically as a device manufacturer utilizing artificial intelligence.

There are four new Pixel 9 smartphone models, one of which is a foldable model. Pixel Watch smart watch models come in two sizes.

According to the news agency Bloomberg, the phones have an updated version of Google’s own Assistant, which uses Google’s own Gemini generative artificial intelligence.

It is promised to be able to give recipes, for example, if you show it a picture of the food items on offer.

Gemini also summarizes Google Docs and Gmail emails, and it retrieves information from the part of the image that the screen surrounds (Circle to Search).

Google has made some Gemini apps like Circle to Search function cooperation agreement with Samsung.

That agreement partly describes the current way device manufacturers operate – even though everyone has their own extensive product development of artificial intelligence applications underway, the new features that are considered to be selling points must also be available in their own phones, even if from a competitor, so that their own market share does not weaken.

Stateside Pixel phones start at $799.

in Finland Elisa sells Pixel 9 smartphones at a price of 949–1,989 euros, of which the foldable Fold model is clearly the most expensive.

Pixel smartwatches cost 399–549 euros at Elisa. They have application technology from the company Fitbit, which Google bought in 2021, and may have some connection with Google’s Nest products and Google TV.

The chip using artificial intelligence in the earphones is promised to quickly suppress background noise.

Bloomberg’s according to Google’s new smartphones, there is also an artificial intelligence application that can be used to take pictures as instructed, a call recording function that makes a summary of the conversation.

It is typical for artificial intelligence applications that some of the applications have only been available in certain countries or certain language areas.

Google is still a small player in the smartphone market. Statistical company Statistan by in the spring, its market share worldwide was less than five percent.

Samsung and Apple dominate smartphone market with the Chinese Xiaomi being the third largest.