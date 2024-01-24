Technology | FT: Apple has quietly been preparing to introduce artificial intelligence into its future smartphones

Apple is expected to announce a new iPhone operating system next summer. Analysts expect that Apple's voice assistant Siri, for example, will work with artificial intelligence in the future, the Financial Times reports.

A technology company Apple has slowly increased its capabilities to bring generative artificial intelligence into its future iPhone smartphones.

Generative artificial intelligence refers to programs that create content such as text, images or code at the request of a person. of the Financial Times according to, among other things, Apple's acquisitions, recent recruitments related to artificial intelligence and device innovations suggest that the company would introduce artificial intelligence into its next-generation smartphones.

For example, Apple has been more active than its competitors in acquiring growth companies developing artificial intelligence. According to a report by the Pitchbook information service company, Apple has bought 21 start-up companies developing artificial intelligence since the beginning of 2017, FT says. The most recent acquisition is at the beginning of last year, when Apple bought Wave One, a company that developed artificial intelligence-based video compression.

Analyst at investment bank Wedbush Securities Daniel Ives assesses to the FT that Apple is still preparing for significant business deals in the field of artificial intelligence.

“I would be shocked if they don't make a significant AI deal this year, because there is an AI arms race going on, and Apple is not going to be a bystander,” he tells the magazine.

Apple has so far been secretive about its own plans for artificial intelligence. However, according to industry insiders, Apple is developing its own large language models, FT reports. For example, the popular Chat GPT is an interactive large language model that can produce text in response to its user's questions. It produces sentences based on mathematical probabilities based on the material it has been taught.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone operating system Ios 18 at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference, which is usually held in June. According to FT, the analysts of the Morgan Stanley bank expect that artificial intelligence will be at the center of the operating system reforms. For example, Apple's voice assistant Siri is expected to work in the future with the help of generative artificial intelligence.