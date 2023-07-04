Technology | FT: Apple cuts production plans for Vision Pro virtual glasses

According to media reports, Apple has had to cut the original annual production target of one million devices due to production and design problems.

American smart device manufacturer Apple has had to make significant cuts to the production plans for the new Vision Pro virtual glasses, says the British newspaper Financial Times (FT).

According to the magazine’s anonymous sources, Apple has to reduce its production goals due to the complexity of the design of the virtual glasses and production problems. In addition, Apple has postponed its plans to design a cheaper model of virtual glasses.

Apple introduced its virtual glasses a month ago, and they should go on sale in the US market in the first half of next year. Even such a long period of time between release and sales is exceptional for Apple.

FT’s according to the Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare has prepared to manufacture less than 400,000 Vision Pro devices next year. Luxshare is Apple’s only contract manufacturer for the new device.

In addition, according to the magazine, Apple has asked the Chinese companies that supply certain parts for Vision Pro devices to supply components for only 130,000-150,000 devices during the next year.

According to the FT, Apple’s previous internal goal was to sell one million devices in the first twelve months after the start of sales.

According to FT, the biggest production problem with virtual glasses concerns the OLED screens of the device. They are the most expensive parts of the device.

Luxshare was prepared to increase the annual production of virtual glasses to almost 18 million devices in the next few years, FT says.