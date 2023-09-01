Google said that the new technology, called SynthID, will show users a permanent watermark on images that Google identifies as computer generated and not real, according to CNN.

The watermark will remain on top of the image, regardless of any modifications made to it, such as changing its colors.

And the new technology has the ability to scan images coming to the Internet and determine if they were made through the “Imagen” program supported by artificial intelligence, which converts text into images.

The technology gives three options to the user:

This image was created by artificial intelligence software.

This image was not created by artificial intelligence software.

It was not determined whether the image was the product of artificial intelligence software.

Google said in its blog: “The new technology is not completely perfect, but our internal tests have shown that it is accurate on many familiar images that have been manipulated.”

The trial version of this technology is available to some customers of the “Vertex AI” service, which is specialized in artificial intelligence.

She added that this technology will continue to evolve and can be used in other services or shared with a third party.