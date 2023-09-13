Technology | France wants the iPhone 12 off the market due to excessive radiation

Apple must repair the phones it already sells or face a recall, French officials say.

French authorities have ordered the device manufacturer Apple to stop selling iPhone 12 phones because they emit too much electromagnetic radiation. In addition, the authorities require Apple to repair the phones that have already been sold.

According to the French radio frequency regulatory agency ANFR, the model emits more electromagnetic waves than is allowed, which are prone to be absorbed by the human body.

ANFR says it has ordered Apple to withdraw the smartphone model from the French market by September 12.

According to ANFR, the laboratory had determined that the absorption rate of electromagnetic radiation into the human body had been 5.74 watts per kilogram for the Apple iPhone 12 when the phone is held in the hand or in a pocket.

According to European standards, the rate of radiation absorption in tests may be 4.0 watts per kilogram.

ANFR writes on its website that Apple must repair already sold phones to meet the requirements as quickly as possible. Otherwise, according to ANFR, Apple should withdraw the phones.

Apple has not responded to AFP’s request for comment.

ANFR pointed out that tests measuring the absorption of electromagnetic radiation at a distance of five centimeters had been in accordance with the maximum limit. In this case, the acceptable absorption rate is 2.0 watts per kilogram.

According to ANFR, the agency’s representatives will make sure from Wednesday that the iPhone 12 model is no longer on sale in France.

Regulatory authorities in several countries have limited the amount of electromagnetic radiation from mobile phones to prevent harmful health effects.

The World Health Organization WHO states on its website that a large number of studies have been conducted on the matter, but it has not been shown that the use of mobile phones causes harmful health effects.