Technology France to test ‘flying taxis’ next summer

Paris “flying taxis”, ie mini-helicopters for passenger transport, may appear in the sky as early as next June.

Test flights will be conducted in the summer at Pontoise Aerodrome, less than 30 kilometers north of Paris, according to the news agency AFP.

Electric Volocity helicopters are ordered from the German company Volocopter. The video in this story shows how the company’s helicopter was tested a year ago in Singapore.

Volocopter company observation image of a minicopter above Paris.­

If tests will run smoothly, including the number of transport operators in charge of bus services in Greater Paris by the time the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are put to passenger use. Before that, helicopters need their own landing pads and loading bays.

The Volocity takes to the air with the power of 18 rotors and can accommodate two passengers as well as luggage. A maximum of 200 kg of cargo may be carried on the machine. The aircraft is able to move briskly in an urban environment: its flight altitude is 400-500 meters and its maximum speed is about 110 kilometers per hour.