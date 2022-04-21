Technology Fastest to type more than 60 words per minute on a mobile phone – HS test reveals if you belong to this group

Test how fast you type on your computer or smartphone. Do you beat the average reader of Helsingin Sanomat?

Helsingin Sanomat with the test, everyone can test their own typing speed on a computer and cell phone.

When the test was first published at Easter, it became clear that the writing speed of readers followed a skewed Gaussian curve: a small part wrote slowly, a small part very nimbly, and the majority in between.

The most common speed was about 50-55 words per minute. The results include the speed tests performed on both the computer and the smartphone. You can also write quite quickly with a smartphone: for example, a journalist from Helsingin Sanomat Juuso Määttänen tapped 76 words per minute on his cell phone.

Try the test below to see how fast you write yourself! You can read the original story from here.

