Friday, April 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Technology Fastest to type more than 60 words per minute on a mobile phone – HS test reveals if you belong to this group

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Test how fast you type on your computer or smartphone. Do you beat the average reader of Helsingin Sanomat?

Helsingin Sanomat with the test, everyone can test their own typing speed on a computer and cell phone.

When the test was first published at Easter, it became clear that the writing speed of readers followed a skewed Gaussian curve: a small part wrote slowly, a small part very nimbly, and the majority in between.

The most common speed was about 50-55 words per minute. The results include the speed tests performed on both the computer and the smartphone. You can also write quite quickly with a smartphone: for example, a journalist from Helsingin Sanomat Juuso Määttänen tapped 76 words per minute on his cell phone.

Try the test below to see how fast you write yourself! You can read the original story from here.

One technique that sets high-speed authors apart – This test reveals whether you’re a fast or slow writer

Press the keyboard as if you were playing the piano – these seven tips will help you write text faster and more accurately

The way you use your thumbs clearly affects how fast you type on the touch screen – Do you belong to a faster or slower group?

Why has the qwerty keyboard held its ground for over 150 years, even though the letters aren’t in the most convenient order?

#Technology #Fastest #type #words #minute #mobile #phone #test #reveals #belong #group

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Energy prices exploded: the fault of the Russians. Why it's a hoax and what's behind it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.