NThe new televisions of the 2021 year should be even more colorful, even brighter, even richer in contrast. But: How can a virtual trade fair convince its online visitors of this? It is sorely lacking, the sensual component, when a major event like the CES in Las Vegas moves into digital space. For the time being, we remain dependent on getting an idea of ​​what we already know and of all the new information that the digital technology show has given us in recent days.

When it comes to TV sets, the manufacturers are following their chosen paths: the new Oled models, world champions in the disciplines of color fidelity and contrast, but only vice champions in brightness, are catching up with greater radiance. This applies, for example, to the new flagship “JZW2004” from Panasonic. The model can do even more: Algorithms should automatically optimize colors for the reproduction of different content. And all video players, says the manufacturer, have extremely low latency times and the ability to use high, variable frame rates.

Sony’s new TV top executives have similar capabilities: Ultra HD resolution with up to 120 frames per second, variable frame rates and the latest version of the HDMI interface, called 2.1, which supports all these properties, are also intended for video gamers here lure the screen. Image processors, which tick according to the specifications of self-learning algorithms, should make the football turf appear particularly green. With such skills, often called artificial intelligence, Sony is in good company this year. Top devices of the type LCD advertise with backlighting made of particularly tiny LED cells, which, combined into mini-clusters, allow very fine gradations of brightness and thus sharply delimit glistening bright image details against a dark background – without any overexposure at the edges. LG presented a series of devices called QNED at its virtual booth, which combines its backlighting from 30,000 LED cells each and organizes it in 2500 dimming zones.









Samsung even uses crystalline LED cells directly as colored pixels on futuristic screens that do not need the light control of LCD layers. The manufacturer has repeatedly shown prototypes of this design principle. Enormous brightness and almost eternal life are just two of the advantages with which Samsung advertises this technology. The manufacturer has now announced that micro-LED screens, as it calls them, are ready for series production for the living room – initially in the maxi formats of 110 and 99 inches, with diagonal dimensions of 2.80 and 2.51 meters. Around 24 million LED cells generate the images in Ultra HD resolution. Smaller siblings of these TV giants should follow by the end of the year.

Another direction of screen evolution is aimed at flexibility. LG surprised the trade fair audience two years ago with a television that unrolls from a compact housing and stretches upwards. The Chinese manufacturer TCL is also familiar with screen winding and is experimenting with possible applications. In a demo video, for example, a lonely hiker crosses a dense jungle and takes a double stick from his backpack, pulls the two elements apart and unrolls a large display that shows him the location, the surroundings and all kinds of detailed information. In another scene, a young man is using this device as a video phone on a cozy sofa.