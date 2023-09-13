Technology | Excessive radiation caused France to demand that iPhone 12 phones be removed from sale – there is no need to worry in Finland, says Stuk

An expert from the Radiation Protection Center assures that Finns can continue to use the iPhone 12 phone safely.

iPhone 12 – there is currently no reason to suspend the sale of phones in Finland, says the Radiation Protection Center (Stuk). France has demanded the device manufacturer Apple to suspend sales of the smartphone model in the country due to excessive radiation.

Stuk’s leading expert Lauri Puranen according to Finland, you should not worry about this. Puranen assures that Finns can continue to use the iPhone 12 phone safely.

According to the research results of ANFR, the agency that regulates French radio frequencies, the absorption rate of electromagnetic radiation into the human body was 5.74 watts per kilogram for the Apple iPhone 12, when the phone is held in the hand, for example.

According to European standards, the rate of radiation absorption in tests may be 4.0 watts per kilogram.

The current ones in the light of the data, it seems that the recent research result obtained in France is explained by the measurement practices used by the country, which differ from the rest of Europe, Puranen estimates.

According to Puranen, everywhere in Europe, the electromagnetic radiation of the phone is measured in such a way that, at the time of measurement, the phone is no more than five millimeters away from the training model that imitates the human body. In France, the amount of radiation is also measured in a situation where the phone is attached to the limb at the time of measurement, i.e. at a distance of zero millimeters from the training model.

Stuk has asked the French authorities to provide more detailed information about the radiation measurement of the iPhone 12 phone.

Puranen does not consider the discovery made in France to be very significant in terms of radiation safety, but on the other hand, the discovery is rare for him.

According to his estimate, about a hundred phones are tested in France a year, while in Finland the corresponding figure is closer to ten.

“It is by no means common that such a statement is made. The manufacturer tests the phones before they are sent to the market. In itself, it’s a kind of setback for the manufacturer if there are phones that don’t meet the given requirements,” he estimates.

Apple has assured the news agency AFP that it is complying with exposure limits and said it plans to continue working with French authorities to prove this.

For now, Puranen cannot assess what kind of consequences it would have on the Finnish market if Apple ended up withdrawing the iPhone 12 phone from France.

Apple has been ordered to withdraw its smartphone model from the French market by September 12.