Technology | Everyone bought new computers during the pandemic, now chipmakers are warning of a steep decline

Semiconductor manufacturers AMD and Intel shocked the market with their weak outlook. The consulting company estimates that the world’s computer trade will shrink by 9.5 percent this year.

Americans semiconductor manufacturers AMD and Intel warn that the equipment boom during the corona pandemic has come to an abrupt end.

The home movement that started in the spring of 2020 encouraged people around the world to renew their home technology. Many bought brand new computers, televisions and game consoles, among other things.

Now this period of growth for equipment manufacturers and sellers seems to be over. At the same time, equipment component manufacturers have run into difficulties.

CEO of AMD Lisa Su said on Tuesday local time in connection with the results announcement that the company’s expectations for the development of the computer market have weakened significantly.

Earlier, according to Sun, AMD had estimated that the market would shrink by around 5–9 percent this year, but now a decline of up to 15–17 percent is expected. According to Su, the company plans to focus its own operations on the market of more expensive devices.

AMD manufactures computer components, for example chipsets and processors.

AMD’s the outlook for the company’s third quarter revenue development also fell short of analyst forecasts. The company’s stock fell after the earnings announcement.

“With Intel reporting a surprisingly challenging quarter, many looked to AMD and overall the numbers were valid,” Technalysis Research Principal Analyst Bob O’Donnell tells Reuters.

“The market expected better prospects, but it is clear that the company sees challenges in the future.”

Last Intel, which announced its results last week, disappointed market expectations and shared the same story as AMD now about the hardware market slowing down. Intel’s stock fell sharply after the earnings announcement.

“The economic turnaround was more drastic and brought not only a change in consumer behavior, but also dramatic changes in the order prospects of our key customers”, CEO of Intel Pat Gelsinger told Reuters.

Computer shipments are expected to shrink by 9.5 percent internationally this year, estimates the technology consulting company Gartner. In addition to the easing of the pandemic boom, the industry is plagued by China’s ongoing corona restrictions and the effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine on supply chains and demand.

AMD and Intel are also competing in the data center and cloud market, where both companies said that they succeeded better in the development of the PC market.