Technology EU accuses Apple of restricting competition in its music service, US Epic decision expected next week

A lawsuit filed against a competitor, Spotify, considers the fees charged by Apple to its competitors to be too high and demands the right to tell competitors about ordering options.

EU competition authorities accuse U.S. Apple of abusing its dominant position. The action concerns the operation of a computer and smartphone giant in the music streaming market. The rules set by the company are considered to violate the EU’s principles of free competition.

The EU Commission became interested in Apple’s practices after the Swedish streaming company Spotify complained about Apple’s actions.

Spotify claimed that Apple is illegally blocking competitors from accessing its own Apple music service on the iPhone.

“By imposing strict rules on its App Store, which is at the expense of competing streaming music services, Apple is preventing users from accessing cheaper streaming services and distorting competition,” EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

“This is done by charging high commissions on every trade in the App Store from competitors and prohibiting them from telling customers on the service that there are alternative ordering options available.”

This is the EU’s first competition lawsuit against Apple, Reuters says. The maximum penalty is up to 10 percent of the company’s revenue.

Apple has the opportunity to respond to lawsuits prior to antitrust resolution.

EU action came a week before a competition law dispute between Apple and gaming company Epic Games is awaited in the United States.

A gaming company known for its Fortnite game has similarly sued Apple for using its dominant position as a mobile app retailer.

In March, British competition authorities opened Apple investigations. They are also driven by complaints that Apple’s contract terms are unfair to app developers.

Apple and Google require creators of apps in their app stores to commit to purchasing additional paid services built into apps from an app store that takes 15-30 percent of the fees for itself.

One core question is whether Google and Apple have the right to take such a large portion of app manufacturers ’turnover and subsequent trading through them, or whether there is an abuse of a dominant position.

The companies control almost completely the operating systems of mobile devices.

The world is estimated more than 2.7 billion smartphones and 1.3 billion tablet users, and the use of smartphones today an estimated 90 percent occurs in applications.

The app store is also about significant revenue streams: the App Store has approx 1.9 million applications downloadable, 2.5 million on Google Play.