Technology has been weakening since the end of January and Nasdaq 100 has entered the correction field, an area where it is flirting in this session. That is to say, It has already deleted 10% since its last peak In mid -February, from 22,175 points to 19,900 points. Of the last 12 sessions, only three have culminated in green and one of them with a slight rebound of 0.2%, which shows the streak on which the index is immersed. He is living his worst week in two and a half years.

Constellation energy, An energy firm that had triggered the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and given the expectation of the greatest demand for electricity, has erased 36% since February 18, the peak of the Nasdaq 100. The processor Marvell It has fallen to the same extent, 36%. The software Palantir It is left 35%. That of cybersecurity Crowdstrike cut 27%, such as Tesla either Intel (-25%).

Since last year, the valuations of technology and the China Depseek start has been questioned has helped to click on the stock market. In addition, the uncertainty that Donald Trump’s commercial policy is generating is not liking the market and many analysts warn that this loss of confidence will ballast companies.

“In recent weeks, a good part of the postulates on which the market worked, even before the presidential elections, are being consumed with some speed. Even turning around,” explains Pedro del Pozo, director of Mutuality Investments, on Donald Trump’s policy. “

“From a little before the abrupt change – not saying a jacket change – of the White House strategy in relation to Ukraine and, in general, with the NATO allies, we have begun to see signs that indicate that the shots are not centered. In added terms, we can summarize this new perception in which the context of uncertainty surpasses, with much, any forecast that we could have done, three or four months ago. Example, to a remarkable reduction in the year of the number of corporate operations, in North America.

Analysts are putting on the table That divergence Among what was expected to do the Republican based on his previous mandate or the electoral campaign, but his comings and goings have exceeded all expectations and have broken the schemes of the experts. “Its erratic decisions have led to record uncertainty, which impacts the estimates of GDP growth as imports rise. There are more planned or proposed tariffs, which promises to keep uncertainty high,” says David Kohl, chief economist of Julius Baer.

In the same line, the manager is pronounced by the financing of l’échiquier: “By multiply Dirty begins to substantiate themselves in a decrease in consumer and company confidence, “says the Clément Inbona strategist.

In fact, this has caused the US variable income to have obtained The worst relative behavior in front of the rest of the world, taking as reference the investiture of January 20 and February 27, explains the same firm.