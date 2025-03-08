Technology has been weakening since the end of January and Nasdaq 100 has entered the correction field, an area where it is flirting in this session. That is to say, It has already deleted 10% since its last peak In mid -February, from 22,175 points to 19,900 points. Of the last 12 sessions, only three have culminated in green and one of them with a slight rebound of 0.2%, which shows the streak on which the index is immersed. He is living his worst week in two and a half years.

Constellation energy, An energy firm that had triggered the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and given the expectation of the greatest demand for electricity, has erased 36% since February 18, the last maximum of Nasdaq 100. The processors’ Marvell It has fallen to the same extent, 36%. The software Palantir It is left 35%. That of cybersecurity Crowdstrike cut 27%, such as Tesla, either Intel (-25%).

Since last year, the valuations of technology and the China Depseek start has been questioned has helped to click on the stock market. Besides, The uncertainty that Donald Trump’s commercial policy is generating He is not liking the market and many analysts warn that this loss of confidence lasts to companies.

“In recent weeks, a good part of the postulates on which the market worked, even before the presidential elections, are being consumed with some speed. Even turning around,” explains Pedro del Pozo, director of Mutuality Investments, on Donald Trump’s policy.

“From a little before the abrupt change – not saying a jacket change – of the White House strategy in relation to Ukraine and, in general, with the NATO allies, we have begun to see signs that indicate that the shots are not centered. In added terms, we can summarize this new perception in which the context of uncertainty surpasses, with much, any forecast that we could have done, three or four months ago. example, a a notable reduction in the year of the number of corporate operations, In North America. And, of course, to the main American stock market indices are making it significantly worse than European, “he adds.

Analysts are putting on the table That divergence Among what was expected to do the Republican based on his previous mandate or the electoral campaign, but his comings and goings have exceeded all expectations and have broken the schemes of the experts. “Its erratic decisions have led to record uncertainty, which impacts the estimates of GDP growth as imports rise. There are more planned or proposed tariffs, which promises to keep uncertainty high,” says David Kohl, chief economist of Julius Baer.

In the same line, the manager is pronounced by the financing of l’échiquier: “By multiplying the high statements about commercial policy, deregulation, geopolitics or the reduction of public spending under the supreme authority of Elon Musk, Donald Trump has plunged the economic actors and financial markets and financial markets in a state of permanent astonishment. Their unpredictability and their ability to make decisions Quick and Dirty They begin to substantiate in a decrease in the confidence of consumers and the company, “says the Clément Inbona strategist.

In fact, this has caused the US variable income to have obtained The worst relative behavior in front of the rest of the world, taking as reference the investiture of January 20 and February 27, explains the same firm. In part, the ones with the most margin of falling are the technological ones, since they came from very pronounced increases. Uncertainty is not home with the valuations that are considered excessive.

Although there are all these doubts, the current economic data, such as those known this Friday of the labor market, do not urged the Federal Reserve (FED) to lower interest rates. In fact, this afternoon Jerome Powell, the governor of the Fed, has spoken and has recognized that Political uncertainty reinforces its position to wait. The Central Bank has to wait to verify what are the effects of the changes of the White House on commercial and fiscal policy, as well as in immigration and regulation. Modifications that will affect the economy and will have to be taken into account by the Fed to make future decisions in its monetary policy, Powell explained in the US Monetary Policy Forum.