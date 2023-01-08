If you ever dreamed of the possibility of literally smelling your favorite anime, movies or video games, the technology that makes it possible already exists and is called Aroma Shooter.

This device was present at CES 2023 and is a development of the Japanese company Aromajoin. According to this company, this device can ‘digitize scents and create a new communication channel in the same family as text, images and sound’.

To demonstrate its operation, Aromajoin shared the videos that accompany this note. The Aroma Shooter comprises two pieces; the shot itself and an aroma cartridge.

The latter is a solid state device. According to the company its creation ‘Switch between scents in 0.1 seconds and blend permutations of them instantly with no lingering sensations’.

The device absorbs the surrounding air and creates the essence that can be perceived.

Aroma Shooter allows you to program more than 100 scents and launch fragrances related to TV shows, virtual reality video games, or even anime.

On this last case The Quintessential Quintuplets ‘smells’ of cherry blossoms, grapes and peaches, while Cyberpunk: Edgerunners smoke, caramel, coffee and clove buds. Users create their own experiences to the point that they can smell their own video games.

How much does it cost to smell your video games, movies or anime?

Perhaps the only bad thing about the Aroma Shooter is its price. The latest model, Aroma Shooter 2, which comes with six scent cartridges, costs $998.

At the current exchange rate it would be more than $19 thousand 121 pesos. Regarding the individual cost of each of the cartridges and with which more aromas can be obtained, they are worth $54 dollars each, just over $1,034 pesos. Maybe you have to wait for it to go down a bit.

Aromajoin is raising funds to make a virtual reality and augmented reality accessory that works with the Aroma Shooter.

This suggests that at the moment it does not have the necessary resources to build it on its own and requires additional financing. It will be best to keep an eye on what this company is doing and how its creations are progressing.

With details from Kotaku. In addition to Aroma Shooter we have more video game information at EarthGamer.