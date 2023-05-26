Technology | Elon Musk’s Neuralink says it has received permission to test its brain chip on humans

Monkeys have been reported to move cursors and play simple games on a computer with the power of thought.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s the company Neuralink says it has received permission from the US authorities to start testing its brain chip on humans. The purpose of the Neuralink brain implant is to enable a direct connection between the human brain and computers.

The technology has so far been tested on monkeys, whose skulls were fitted with a prototype device the size of a coin. Monkeys have been reported to move cursors and play simple games on a computer with the power of thought.

According to Musk, the implant could, among other things, facilitate the use of technology for people with reduced mobility.

“In the beginning, we will be able to help a person who can barely use their muscles to operate their phone faster than a person with working hands,” Musk has said about Neuralink.

According to Musk, the long-term goal of technology is to ensure that human intelligence is not overshadowed by the development of artificial intelligence. Musk has warned that the development of artificial intelligence is a risk for humanity.